Corinth Warriors
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2018 record: 11-3, 4-1 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Todd Lowery (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tam Patterson, RB, Sr.
• Set a school record last season with 1,814 rushing yards.
D.T. Sheffield, QB/CB, Sr.
• Accounted for 26 total TDs on offense, made 9 INTs on defense.
Carter Bonds, LB/RB, Sr.
• Had team-leading 46 solo tackles; will see bigger role on offense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Todd Lowery has taken Corinth to the third round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons. It’s the first time the Warriors have gone that deep in back-to-back years since 2007-08.
OFFENSE
Lowery’s Wing-T attack, which averaged 343.3 rushing yards per game last fall, is continuing to evolve.
With the system well established, Corinth has steadily sprinkled in new formations and schemes. That will continue this fall, but this will still be a downhill team.
D.T. Sheffield (Sr.) will again orchestrate the offense at QB. Tam Patterson (Sr.) is one of the area’s best backs, and he’ll get help from Will Agnew (Sr.) and Carter Bonds (Sr.).
D.K. Gaines (Sr.) is a big-play threat at receiver.
The line returns four starters, including left tackle Cooper Frazier (Sr.), who stands 6-foot-4, 280.
DEFENSE
Bonds has been a stalwart at middle linebacker, but he’ll become more of a hybrid player as Corinth mixes in some “stack” alignments to get more pressure on the ball.
Sheffield is just as dangerous on defense as he is on offense – he led the state in interceptions last year with nine. He and Agnew will hold down the cornerback spots.
Frazier returns up front along with Deshaun Brooks (Sr.) and Dominick Singleton (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
John Ellis Murrah (Sr.) made 5 of 6 field goal attempts last season and recorded four touchbacks on kickoffs. He’ll also punt.
Sheffield and Patterson lead a potentially explosive return game.
X-FACTOR
Lowery wants his defense to be more aggressive. If that happens, another deep playoff run could be in the cards.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve proved we can be good on defense at times, but we want to put it together and be dominant.” – Todd Lowery