After a year away due to the pandemic, runners are returning to the popular 10-kilometer races in Corinth and Tupelo.
Registration for Saturday's Coke 10k in Corinth will close at 6 p.m. on Friday. Entry fee is $30.
As in recent years, there will be no in-person registration on race day and the number of runners on the course will be limited to about 1,125 with a socially distanced “rolling start” that begins at 7:30 a.m.
To make that easier, there will be a new start line on Foote Street, not far from the traditional Coke 10k finish line.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 900 runners have signed up for the Corinth race, with 300 more planning “virtual” participation.
This year’s event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the race in historic downtown Corinth.
In Tupelo, the Gum Tree 10k and the affiliated 2k fun run are set for Saturday, May 8. Entry fee is $25 for the 10k and $15 for the 2k through Friday, increasing to $35 for the 10k next week.
While in-person registration ($45 and $20) will be available, advance signup is encouraged to help organizers plan their orders for T-shirts and post-game refreshments.
"If you’ve run in last 10 years, it’s exactly the same course you’re familiar with,” race director Jennifer Martin said on Tuesday. She said she was especially encouraged by news that the CDC has dropped its recommendations for wearing masks outside.
“If runners are more comfortable wearing a mask before the race begins, that’s fine,” she said, noting that the starting line remains in its usual Main Street location. "I don’t think there’s anything now to keep us from doing the start like they’ve always done it."
Race signups in Tupelo are tracking slightly ahead of the 2019 rate, Martin said, including a few runners who are planning to participate virtually.