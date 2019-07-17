CORINTH • Corinth was one of 16 cities across Mississippi to receive a letter from the ACLU demanding that panhandling bans be repealed.
City of Corinth attorney Wendell Trapp said it is not the objective of the city to violate anybody's constitutional rights.
“I certainly don't think that's intended,” Trapp said.
Trapp had just become aware of the ACLU's letter to the city of Corinth on Wednesday afternoon. He said he is not aware of anyone complaining to the city about the ordinance or being charged or arrested in connection with it.
“To my understanding this is the first the city has ever heard of this,” Trapp said.
The city's ordinance states, “No person shall stand in the roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride, employment, contribution, or business from the occupant of any vehicle.”
The city will try to make sure it is “constitutionally compliant” and make changes if needed, Trapp said.
“I'm sure the city will take a good, hard look at this,” said Trapp, adding that the ordinance was apparently adopted long ago.
The letters were sent to the cities as part of the ACLU's Housing Not Handcuffs campaign in conjunction with the National Law Center of Homelessness & Poverty.
In Mississippi, four cities have repealed their panhandling ordinances since the ACLU of Mississippi launched its campaign last year. Those cities include Ridgeland, Meridian, Starkville, and Southaven.
“We applaud these cities for taking these unconstitutional ordinances off the books,” said Joshua Tom, interim executive director of the ACLU of Mississippi. “We are continuing our effort to demand that any place in Mississippi do the same and instead implement more constructive ways to address the needs of our fellow citizens experiencing homelessness and poverty.”
The targeted cities include Jackson, Gulfport, Greenville, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Clinton, Vicksburg, Pascagoula, Brandon, Clarksdale, Natchez, Greenwood, Long Beach, Corinth, Grenada, and Cleveland.
“Being homeless and asking for help are not crimes, but anti-panhandling ordinances essentially punish both,” said Landon Thames, ACLU of Mississippi staff attorney. “By working actively with cities to repeal these laws, this campaign helps to protect the rights of the homeless, conserves law enforcement resources, and saves taxpayer dollars.”