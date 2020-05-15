With safer-at-home orders still in place and social distancing still the current norm, maintaining a routine and a healthy mental state remains important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leslie Chrestman, an outpatient counselor for LIFECORE in Amory, expected changes in individuals’ mental health states due to the uncertainty and lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic.
“You are seeing a lot of people with obsessive compulsive tendencies that are anticipating trauma with that. I can’t say I knew it would happen, but it’s what I expected,” Chrestman said. “It’s a recipe for disaster when those with mental health problems and low income are staying at home with no access to a smartphone or the internet.”
Essence Walker, a licensed professional counselor with Hope Faith Love Counseling Services in Aberdeen, suggests that individuals and families work on creating their new normal during this time to keep a sense of routine.
“It may not be the same way it was prior to this, but it’s good to search for something positive out of it so as to not cause any more stress,” she said. “It’s being able to see how to navigate through it, taking it one day at a time and finding ways to explore what can be conducive to each person and family.”
Both named journaling and finding hobbies and other outlets such as music as ways to stay positive during a crisis.
“It’s about falling back on those coping skills and finding ways to contribute and stay positive,” Chrestman said. “You can stay connected to other people through talking, and there’s even an app, House Party, that’s blowing up where you can play games and see other people. Finding a routine and sticking to it is also important. Don’t get in the habit of just sitting and existing because that will inevitably lead to an unhealthy pattern. The mind thrives on being stimulated.”
Isolation while staying at home or situations in that individuals have lost employment can also worsen other issues, such depression, suicidal tendencies and substance abuse problems.
Walker named changes in daily activities, lack of interest in things an individual once gained pleasure from, significant weight loss or weight gain or changes in sleep habits as some of the warning signs of depression.
“You see a person experience fatigue or loss of energy or problems concentrating and maintaining focus if they are experiencing depression. With substance abuse, changes in money management is a good sign to look for,” she said. “They are changing those habits with a lot of money spent towards attaining whatever the substance is.”
Falling back on support systems and looking back on the previous effects of substance abuse can be coping ways to avoid a relapse.
“Addiction is tricky to navigate, but there are a lot of ways to tell someone, ‘Hey, you have been down that road before, tried it once and look at the end result.’ It’s playing through the scene and the scenario,” Chrestman said. “With any of these feelings, I think it’s about support, connectedness and transparency. It’s okay to not be okay, be vulnerable and ask for help.”
Both Chrestman and Walker emphasized reaching out for help when experiencing depression, suicidal tendencies or substance abuse problems.
Chrestman gave LifeCore’s crisis number (866) 255-9986 as a source for those to call if they are experiencing thoughts of hurting themselves or relapsing into substance abuse.
“You don’t have to give your name. Just call if you need someone to talk to about your problems. Peer and support groups are also helpful if those are still meeting either in person or virtually,” she said.
Walker said her clients are continuing to come in and get their form of support found through a therapist or counselor.
“It’s very helpful during this time to have that ongoing support, and we are also offering telehealth after their first individual session,” she said. “I’m seeing individuals finding joy in the most simple things, whether it’s spending more time with family, cooking together, taking walks or other things that they are now utilizing.”