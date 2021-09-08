BELDEN- South Pontotoc cross country got off to a solid start to the season at the TCPS Twilight last Thursday.
The varsity boys squad finished in fifth place in the Class 4A-6A standings, third (out of nine) among 4A schools. The varsity girls came in 8th, fourth in Class 4A. The junior high boys finished in third place (4A-6A), while the junior high girls were sixth.
Slade Bost paced the high school boys, coming in 26th with a time of 19:54. Gable Steward was close behind him in 30th, finishing the course in 20:15. The rest of the Cougars’ top seven was composed of Caleb Tuggle (41st), Colton Fuqua (48th), Trey Riley, Ivan Martinez and Will McMurry.
Sophomore Ella Easterling and freshman Macy Bain both had strong runs for the high school girls. Easterling finished 18th in 25:04, while Bain came in right behind her in 19th with a time of 25:05. Behind them were Kendall Long, Miah Spencer, Elizabeth Harlow and Leah Montgomery.
Noah Waldrop came in sixth place (4A-6A) for the junior high boys, finishing the 1.5 mile run in 10:08. Andres Martinez also finished inside the top 20 in 18th place (11:21). They were followed by Christopher Figueroa (21st), Drayden Way, Karson Pettit, Mike Bain and John Hedges.
Harper Rush was the top runner for the junior high girls with a 30th place finish. Behind her were Riley Kate Easley, Anniyala Berry, Jaki Fernandez, Lynsie Johnson, Aubrey Logan and Zada Bray.