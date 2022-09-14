Jackson Rodgers and Braighlen Thompson

South Pontotoc Cougar defenders Jackson Rodgers, left, and Braighlen Thompson bring down a Marshall County defender in a hard-fought 26-21 road loss last Friday. The 0-3 Cougars host Bruce this week. 

 By Jonathan Wise

HOLLY SPRINGS- It came down to the wire, but South Pontotoc fell just short in a 26-21 loss at Marshall Academy on Friday.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus