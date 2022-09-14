HOLLY SPRINGS- It came down to the wire, but South Pontotoc fell just short in a 26-21 loss at Marshall Academy on Friday.
On a wet and rainy night, the two teams went back and forth the entire way. Marshall Academy took an early 6-0 lead on quarterback Brody Whittaker’s touchdown run, but South soon answered back. Facing a 4th and goal, OBryan Ivy took a handoff on a reverse and scored from 6 yards out. Noah Fleming booted through the extra point to put the Cougars up 7-6 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Marshall Academy then mounted another drive. Hayes Henry hauled in an apparent 8-yard touchdown catch, but it was negated by a holding penalty on the Patriots that gave them a 2nd and goal from the 22-yard line rather than the lead. Two plays later they faced a 4th and goal from the 22, and the Cougars’ Braxton Morphis sacked Whittaker for a 10 yard loss to kill the drive with a turnover on downs.
Marshall Academy’s Jack Smith later broke free down the sidelines for a 48-yard run that gave the Patriots a 1st and goal at the South 6. However, a fumble was recovered by the Cougars’ Camrin White at the 5 to kill another scoring opportunity. The South Pontotoc offense was not able to get anything going and had to punt from their own endzone. Marshall Academy was subsequently set up at the South 30 with 2:23 to go. Again the South defense held. The Patriots did get a completion from Whittaker to Smith that moved them the Cougar 9 with two seconds to go, but the clock expired to send South into halftime with a 7-6 edge.
Early in the third quarter Marshall Academy’s Eli Basham intercepted a pass over the middle. Henry ripped off a 35-yard run to move the ball into the red zone, and a few plays later Whittaker scored on a 5-yard keeper. The two-point conversion failed, and the Patriots held a 12-7 lead at the 8:49 mark.
White recovered another fumble for the Cougars to kill a second Patriot drive inside the South red zone. The two teams traded punts, and on the first play of the fourth quarter Cougar quarterback Jackson Harmon completed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Rodgers to put South up 14-12. Marshall Academy mounted a drive that saw them retake the lead on Whittaker’s third touchdown run of the night with 8:20 to play in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion put the Patriots up 20-14. Disaster then struck as Marshall Academy recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Patriots moved to the 1-yard line before a false start penalty pushed them back. Braighlen Thompson then intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep South in the game with 5:38 to play.
The Cougars moved down the field, with a 43-yard pass from Harmon to Rodgers putting them deep into Marshall Academy territory. However, their chance at a comeback ended quickly when Henry picked off a pass and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown to make it 26-14.
South did not go away, as Shontavis McGregory took the ensuing kick return to the house to cut the Marshall Academy to 26-21 after a Noah Fleming extra point with 1 minute to play. The Patriots then recovered an onside kick and were able to run out the clock on a hard-fought win.
“Defensively we played well enough to give ourselves a chance at the end, but offensively we just couldn’t get it to go our way,” said South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook. “We’ve got to stop the penalties and that sort of thing.”
The Cougars (0-3) will host Bruce in their first home game of the year on Friday.
