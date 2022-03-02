South Pontotoc used a strong first inning to jump on the Independence Wildcats in Springville on a cold Friday night. Hunter Bagwell drew the start for the Cougars and worked quickly with a one, two, three inning in the top of the first. The Cougar hitters went to work in the bottom half of the inning tallying 7 runs on just 2 hits.
Coach Harmon said of his Cougars, “We were very disciplined at the plate and I am extremely proud of that this early in the season.”
In the first, South batted completely through their lineup as the Wildcat pitching staff could not find the strike zone as on the night they surrendered 10 walks. The Wildcats were held scoreless in the game behind superb pitching by Bagwell and Trace Ash, who combined for a one hit shutout in five innings.
South Pontotoc hitters had no trouble with the Wildcat pitching as Chase Long lead the way (3-4 with 3 RBI). Ashton Goggins also had a good night at the plate going 2-3 2 RBI. South Pontotoc baserunners also had a great night as the team combined for eight stolen bases.
Hunter Bagwell led the game off with a solid hit to the outfield for a single. Hayes Gregory was next at the plate and worked the pitcher deep in the count before drawing the walk and moving Bagwell to second. A passed ball in the next at bat allowed both runners to advance. Jackson Rogers again drew a walk to load the bases and Chase Long belted a double to left center to score Bagwell and Gregory. South would pile on five more runs in the home half of the first in route to a seven run inning that put Independence on their heels. South would add one more run in the second inning and two more in the fifth to take the victory via run rule.