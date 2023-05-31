While covered bridges are peppered across the southeast, they’ve been non-existent in modern-day Monroe County. That is until last fall, thanks to a major goal of Tony Dill.
His project provides rustic Appalachian charm tucked between rolling hills alongside Mt. Zion Road outside of Smithville.
The hours devoted to building the covered bridge are countless.
“All I can tell you is I devoted from March to early November,” said Dill of the time spent on construction.
He is widely known for depicted Santa Claus every year at public places and long-term care facilities throughout Monroe and Itawamba counties, bringing joy to all ages.
Ahead of the build, Dill studied covered bridges while on trips to Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama to inspire one of his own.
“When I started to plan building this covered bridge, me and my wife had been to several of them and I wanted it to look as authentic as possible. That’s why I used 4-by-6 beams, and the floor is eight-inch steel I-beams underneath with 2-by-10 oak flooring. It has a cracking effect when you go across it, and I love the sound of it like a real old-timey bridge,” Dill said.
All the wood for the bridge came from his property, and it was sawed in Hatley. His son-in-law also helped build it, and the only contracted work was the installation of tin on the roof.
Dill’s father, who lives closer to Hatley, built a general store years ago as part of the creative transformation of his property.
“It brings you back to a place and time when it was an art or trade to build a covered bridge, and I don’t think we have things like those today,” Dill said of drawing inspiration from his father’s projects. “I think covered bridges are something we all need to have the opportunity to enjoy.”
He has traced the gentle flowing clear water stream underneath the bridge to Athens and said it ultimately spills into Bull Mountain Creek.
Culverts underneath Mt. Zion Road continually feed the stream, making for tranquil sounds of trickling water.
“As dry as it’s ever gotten, this stream has never went dry,” Dill said.
Making holidays more picturesque
Aside from the covered bridge being a roadside draw in itself, events during holidays help enhance the experience.
Last holiday season, Dill opened the Christmas light-draped covered bridge up to families for visits with Santa and hot chocolate, serving 450 cups for mainly children one particular Friday night.
In addition to the snow machine from last year, he plans to unveil a big surprise this Christmas season.
Leading up to then, Dill plans to host events for the Fourth of July and the fall season. He hopes to have similar events at the covered bridge for Valentine’s Day and Easter in 2024.
“Everybody has told me I’ve got a goldmine. I don’t have a goldmine. I’m not in this for the money,” he said.
With donations received last year at the covered bridge and by portraying Santa Claus, Dill helped assist employees impacted by last November’s closure of United Furniture Industries.
“There’s always something that comes up where people are in need. We definitely learned that from the [March 24] storm,” he said.
No matter if it’s a holiday celebration or any given day of the week, Dill wants the covered bridge to provide a place for people to make new memories while reminiscing on simpler times.
“It seems like by doing Santa, it brings people back to a point in time. I had a case this past Christmas when I was doing Santa on a Sunday afternoon and saw an older couple, but they couldn’t get in because there was such a long line of people coming through. Their daughter-in-law got in touch with me and said they really want to come across that bridge. We made it happen, and they stayed down here probably 15, 20 minutes holding their hands out the window and catching snow, and it brought them back to a point in time. The daughter-in-law called to say how much they had a blast out of it, and the lady passed away two months later. That is worth all of it,” Dill said.
Outside of public events, he invites the public to use the covered bridge for their enjoyment.
“I know playgrounds and stuff like that are great but I wanted to leave something for families to come out and enjoy with the picnic tables and fire pit. The thing that’s most impressive to me about the covered bridge is being able to stand under it and hear the water running. Me and my wife have paid a lot of money just to go to the mountains and see the waterfalls and we can come here and enjoy the same sound,” Dill said.
“Everybody gets in the hustle and bustle. They don’t listen to the water run,” he added.
