Winter crappie offer exciting challenge now
The major spring crappie rush is still several weeks away, but some of the biggest and best can be caught right now.
Before the late winter sun angles higher above the horizon and the water begins to warm, crappie will remain stacked and suspended over deep structure, a fishing scenario that calls for persistence and finesse but stands to pay excellent rewards for those who succeed.
“You’ll have to use your electronics and look for them to find them,” Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle, in Tupelo, said, “but when you find them, man, you’ve found them. They’ll be big ones and they’re really good to eat right now, very clean.”
Coleman said current conditions call for fishing the smallest jigs you can stand to work, either sixteenth-ounce or thirty-second-ounce micro-jigs.
“Something like the Bobby Garland Baby Shad is just right,” Coleman said, “something with just the tiniest amount of wiggle. You don’t want much action in your crappie jigs with conditions like they are right now. The water’s cold and the fish are lethargic. They don’t want to see something with a lot of action right now. It’s too much for them.
“You have to match the mood of the bait to the mood of the fish. When it’s cold and they’re slow and you’re having to talk them into it, you want to use a bait that’s subtle and slow. You don’t want something with a lot of moving and popping. When they’re aggressive, though, they want a bait that’s aggressive.
Kevin Tate