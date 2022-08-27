Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Richmond Atkins, 23, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, hold for extradition.
Jessica Pignataro, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, felony shoplifting, trespassing, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A security guard at Raybern’s Foods said his brother showed up and said he was looking for someone. He told the brother he was not wanted on the property and needed to leave. The brother “started talking trash” but did eventually leave.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman came home from work and found a male acquaintance sitting on her porch. She had him removed from the house two months ago. He was living at a Nettleton halfway house but left. Deputies arrested the man for trespassing.
A Whitehead Cove Saltillo man said his neighbor has been flying a drone over his property. He said the 54-year-old suspect hovers the drone about 10 feet from him and his family while they are sitting on the back porch. He has flown it low over other neighbors' houses, making them uncomfortable as well. He said the suspect also made inappropriate gestures toward a young lady leaving their property recently.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said a girl asked him to come to a Ridgecrest Drive house. When he arrived, a Black man assaulted him. He dropped $60 to the ground during the assault. The suspect stole the money.
A Marshall Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole $600 in cash.
A Poplarville Street woman said overnight, someone entered her car, rummaged around and stole her wallet and a bottle of prescription medication. About a month earlier, a slim white male was seen on security camera trying to get into the car, which was locked at the time.
A Hamlin Avenue woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a Smith & Wesson .380 pistol from the center console.
A Fletcher Street man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a loaded baby blue 9mm pistol from the door panel
A woman said she and a man were at the Belden truck stop on Aug. 7 when another woman drove up and physically rammed the man’s car. The other woman got out and started fighting with the man. The suspect attacked the woman after she called 911.
A Hamlin Avenue woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. Things were moved around inside the cabin but nothing of value was stolen.
A woman said she and her sister were visiting their mother at a West Main Street nursing home. The sisters began arguing and the woman said her sister scratched her face and shoved her, causing her to fall. She declined any medical attention.
A Brooks Street man said his girlfriend has hacked his email, bank accounts and social media accounts. She has told some of his customers to not use his service and directed others to mail their payment checks to her address. She has not cashed any of the checks so far, but she did take his Mac tablet and iPhone 6.
A Monument Drive woman got into an argument with her boyfriend. She said he punched her in the face once. He denied hitting her. He said she attacked him, and he was just trying to push her off of him. Neither had any apparent physical injuries. He gathered his belonging and left for the night.
A man was found laying in the grass outside the Boys & Girls Club on Linden Hill around 11:30 p.m. He was extremely intoxicated, couldn’t move and didn’t know where he was.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
