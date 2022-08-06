Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Shannon O. Bramlett, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree murder.
Darick Moody, 19, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree murder.
Randy Joe Satterwhite, 34, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Joshua B. Thomas, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman walked outside in the morning and found an abandoned blue Chevy Lumina that had run off the road and took out 40 feet of vinyl fencing.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said he left his car near the intersection of county roads 506 and 300 around 11:30 p.m. to get in someone else’s car. When he returned at 6:40 the next morning, his blue Chevy Lumina was gone. He did not know who took his car.
A County Road 272 Shannon woman saw a white male riding a horse around 11 a.m. The unknown man told her he was running from the law and rode off, heading south. She felt it was suspicious and called 911.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman started getting texts from an unknown person saying they saw her, described her vehicle and where she was at the time. The person refused to say who they were. When she called the number, a man answered.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said within the last three months, he has lost or misplaced his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A Highway 6 Nettleton company said overnight, someone removed the catalytic converter from a Chevy work truck. They found three reciprocating saw blades in the immediate area of the truck.
A Saltillo woman said there was a white Toyota Corolla parked in front of her mother’s Bent Grass Circle house that is for sale. She called 911 back to say the car belonged to someone doing work at the neighbor’s house.
A County Road 231 Guntown man, 24, said he has been talking to an individual on social media and they have been exchanging photos. He received a message today saying he had to pay or they would release the pictures to friends and family.
A Euclatubba Road man said two males pulled into his driveway at 3:45 a.m. They appeared to have a “bucket that was on fire.” The suspects got back in their car and left heading south.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
The manager of the Love’s Truck Stop on McCullough Boulevard said he had to fire an employee due to a conflict a few days earlier. The former employee got upset, threatened physical violence toward other employees, knocked items off of shelves and shouted obscenities.
A Parkwood Grove woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse and wallet, which contained her debit and credit cards, and the key fob to the car.
A male entered a West Jackson business, confronted a female worker and became very aggravated. The owner told him to leave and he refused, until she said she was calling 911. After she filed a police report, the man contacted the business wanting to know why the police were called.
A West Main Street Walmart employee said a female scanned and paid for several items but did not scan or pay for two children’s toys – a baby doll and a Nerf gun worth a total of $53.94. The items were recovered and she was cited for shoplifting.
The South Gloster Taco Bell said a man in the drive-thru got aggravated with employees and came inside. He was irate and cursing. The man then walked around the counter and struck a female employee in the throat before exiting and driving away in a gray Chrysler.
A Lumpkin Avenue man said when he got home, his girlfriend was drunk. They got into an argument because she was drunk. She went outside and cut all four tires on his Ford Expedition and then cut the saddle and seat on his Yamaha motorcycle.
