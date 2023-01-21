Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Michael L. Cox, 52, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Clinton Childers, 49, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Kristie Harris, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
William Andrae Shumpert, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, robbery, shooting at a vehicle, no insurance, obstructing a public sidewalk.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Crestwood Drive Tupelo man said he left his golf cart parked at the Natchez Trace Golf Club. At some point, the $3,000 vehicle was stolen. He did not know who was responsible but said there is security video.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said his neighbor stands on his property and shoots onto the man’s property. When he tried to talk about the issue, the neighbor said he didn’t care. He said this issue has been going on for about 8 months and he wanted it documented.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn woman said an unknown male has been sending her vulgar texts that are sexual in nature.
A Ridgeland Road Mooreville man said a male subject was driving too fast and ran over his dog. He said this was not the first time the suspect has been speeding and drove over one of the man’s dogs.
A MTD employee got off work and walked to his car and found the driver’s window shattered. Both doors on the truck were still locked and all of his belongings were intact. Instead of a burglary attempt, he thinks the glass might have been broken by a rock.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman said she was about to feed her baby around 7:45 p.m. when a male acquaintance drove by playing loud music and honking his horn. When he pulled into the driveway, she walked to the back of the house. He father headed outside to tell the suspect he needed to leave, but he had already backed out and left. The woman said the suspect had been drinking and might have a firearm with him.
A County Road 1203 Nettleton woman said an older male who gave her quotes on window repairs in the past showed up uninvited and knocked on her window around 7:45 p.m. She told him to leave and he did. She said he was driving a small sedan with “muffler issues.”
An Aberdeen man said while he was at work at Raybern Foods in Shannon, someone stole his 2008 Honda Accord. The company security camera showed a black SUV pull into the parking lot and stop behind the man’s car. Someone got out of the SUV, entered the man’s car and both vehicles then drove away.
A Tupelo woman said she was hanging with a male friend she only knows by his initials. Around 3 a.m., he got upset with her and told her to leave his County Road 115 Shannon residence. He forced her out of the house. She walked to a store but it was closed. She kept going because she did not know where she was and called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
