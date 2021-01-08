The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Guntown woman said she and her boyfriend went to a State Park Road residence to meet a friend. While she was there, someone took her car, possibly the friend. She said she did not give anyone permission to take the 2006 Infinity G35 and her boyfriend acted like he knew where the car was.
A Saltillo man went to paint a County Road 1329 Mooreville home and found a back window and the basement door open. The man said they have had problems in the past with homeless people getting into the house.
A Drive 1293 Tupelo woman said her 25-year-old nephew showed up uninvited and unwelcomed. She said she told him previously not to return to her property because he had stolen from her.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said she bought a 2006 Ford pickup for $500. While she was in the barn, a black male acquaintance drove away in the truck.
A County road 1277 Nettleton woman said someone in a dark gray truck pulled into her driver around 3:45 p.m. and just sat there. When she walked outside to check on them, the car spun its wheels and almost ran over her dog as it sped away.
A Cove Lane Tupelo man said he cranked his Dodge Durango around 6:30 p.m., then went inside to get his kids ready while the car warmed up. He heard the car door open and close. When he went back outside, he noticed his wife's wallet was missing from the unlocked SUV. The thief stole $600 in cash, seven Social Security Cards, an EBT card, an Epic card and a Cash app card.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said she let a 50-something male acquaintance stay in her shop, because he didn't have anywhere else to live. There has been a lot of traffic in and out of the shop at all hours of the day. The people are now driving around her fence, leaving ruts in the yard.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her 36-year-old son is on methamphetamine and drinks liquor heavily. He started yelling inside her camper, then acted "more erratically and ran outside." She said he might have assaulted an unknown white female at a nearby house. She was unsure and said the female left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 203 Tupelo man said five or six dogs came onto his property and attacked his border collie. He said the dogs "look rough" and he doesn't think they are being properly cared for.
A Country Road 885 Saltillo woman said a neighbor's black and white pit bull keeps coming onto her property and chasing her.
A Palmetto Road woman said someone ran into the back of her 2014 Ford pickup, damaging the bumper and tailgate. She said she recently had a flat and had the original rim and tire in the truck bed, waiting to get the flat fixed. Someone stole the rim that matches the other three factory wheels.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman got a call that a black male and a white male were trespassing in her yard, possibly trying to get into a camper. When she went down the road, she saw the suspects running into the woods. There was a footprint on the camper door, but entry was not made.
Tupelo Police Department
A Best Buy employee saw a 35-year-old white male go tot he computer section, linger there for an extended period. After he left, the employee found an empty laptop computer box. He checked the security video and saw the suspect place the $720 Lenovo Yoga laptop in his backpack and leave. Leaving work, the employee spotted the suspect walking up North Gloster and called 911. Police found the computer in the man's backpack, as well as a $400 security camera system that had been shoplifted as well.
A West Main Walmart employee said a car hit the curb around 5:15 a.m. and the driver was still in the vehicle. Police found a 32-year-old white male passed out and the vehicle in gear. The man's father had called three times during the night saying his son was intoxicated and driving around after he kicked the son out of the house. The suspect admitted taking several Ambien pills throughout the night and driving around.
An Ida Street man said a neighbor has been harassing him for several months, accusing him of manufacturing drugs and stopping up drains at the apartment building. He said at 8:30 a.m., the neighbor was beating on the walls and told the man he "better strap up" if he doesn't "stop making meth and stopping up the drains."
A South Green Street woman said she rode to work with a friend and left her unlocked car parked outside her apartment. The next morning, her 2005 Ford Focus was gone. She said her driver's license, $30 cash and three Social Security cards were in the car when it was stolen. The title loan company initially said they did not pick it up, but the paperwork later cleared and showed it had been repossessed.
A North Gloster Street man said his bank called wanting to verify a check someone was trying to cash. While the bank was talking to the man, the suspect walked out of the bank. When someone tried to cash a second suspicious check, the bank put a hold on his account. The man said the suspects must have stolen the check from his mailbox, because that check number was made out to Heavenly Ham.
A McCullough Boulevard trucking company said they ordered two new tags, one for a truck and one for the trailer. The tags were lost in the mail and they needed a police report to order replacements.
A Red Roof Inn employee said a former employee had been calling and texting her, threatening to beat her up. She tried to ignore the suspect, but finally answered the phone and was cursed out. The suspect then group texted the employee and her two bosses. cursing at all of them and threatening everyone.
The manager at Todd's said a couple came into the grocery store. The female placed three packages of rib-eye steaks in her purse and tried to leave without paying for the $183 worth of meat. The store recovered the steaks and the couple fled the scene in a blue Pontiac.
An Ida Street woman said when she got home at 4:30 p.m., the apartment door had been knocked off the hinges. She said her father was in town. They got into an argument last night and he came back this evening. The father said the door was hanging off the hinges when he returned, but he left before the daughter and her friend returned.
A woman said she was at a North Gloster gas station when someone hit her black Honda Civic, damaging the front passenger door. Security cameras showed a black male in a burgundy Cadillac pickup backing into her car and driving off west on Lakeshire Drive.
A Dodge's Store employee said a male entered the store at 4:30 a.m., picked up two scratch off lottery tickets and stuck them in his pocket. He then went to the cooler and put a 24-ounce Corona beer in his pocket. He then grabbed more lottery tickets and walked out without paying for the $69 in merchandise.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a white male tried to shoplift batteries, grounding adapters and a rifle magazine worth $75. He was detained for police and cited.
A Feemster Lake Road man said an unknown female got his credit card number and used it to pay $319.65 to Tombigbee Electric Power Association.
An East Lake Drive woman confronted a white female about "jumping on" her 85-year-old mother. The suspect then started cursing at the woman. The mother did not want to press charges. The woman wanted it documented in case the suspect does something in the future.
A woman said while she was in a South Gloster grocery store, a female acquaintance started cursing at her and calling her "b---- and hoe" and threatened to beat her posterior.
An Ulta employee said a black male gained access to the back room at the business and stole two debit cards, $150 in gift cards and $150 in cash from her purse. When they reviewed the security cameras, it appeared the suspect knew where the cameras were and how to avoid having he face seen.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.