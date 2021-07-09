Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Tommy Arnold, 39, no address lister, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Rachele Dodd, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ross Orlandus Lewis, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a white female knocked on his door at 6 a.m. saying they knocked over his mailbox and flag pole. She said her male friend was driving.
An Okin employee said three employees showed up at 10:30 a.m. demanding their payroll checks. He explained they could not get the checks until 2:30 p.m. The suspects threatened the employee with bodily harm but left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said a strange car was parked in a pullout on his land at 9 a.m. He didn’t know if the car was stolen or broken down.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man said while he was away, his girlfriend took things from the residence that were not hers. He said they have been together eight years and have three kids.
A Cove Lane Tupelo female packed up all her belongings and left. When she returned 20 days later, her stuff had been unboxed and thrown all over the apartment. Someone had stolen three laptop computers, two desktop computers, a Yamaha microphone, an air fryer and two blenders.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man broke up with his girlfriend. She refused to give him the house key until he gave her the speaker she bought that he had locked in his car.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said one of his cows didn’t come up to feed. He found the cow dead on the back of his property. He said it smelled so bad he couldn’t get close enough to see if it was killed by a gunshot.
A landlord said that when he gave an eviction notice at a County road 219 Shannon rental house, the tenant got mad and a verbal altercation ensued. The suspect kicked the man’s truck, but caused no damage.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he and his husband are not getting along and are arguing all the time. He is filing for divorce and wanted to take all his clothes, the television and the washing machine. The deputy said he was allowed to get enough clothes for the night and must go before a judge to get anything else.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her son-in-law showed up around midnight and was banging on the front door. She said her daughter was at the home to avoid the suspect, who had been yelling and cursing at her. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 8.
