Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Samuel Edward Amos, 55, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Chari Claire Bass, 41, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no insurance.
Jackie Bernard Brunson, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of a counterfeit instrument, contempt of court.
Tavares Mason, 39, of Macon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of a weapon by a felon, tampering with evidence.
Arieus M. White, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 288, Shannon, woman said her grandson, 45, heard someone trying to remove a window screen around 12:20 a.m. He yelled at the person, and they fled. In the morning, they saw where someone pulled siding off the shop trying to get inside.
A self-employed County Road 2716, Baldwyn, woman said someone hacked her personal and business profiles. She saw where they were posting at an online marketplace using her nail business’ name, trying to get people to prepay for appointments. She got a message from someone saying she could have her accounts back for $300.
An Aberdeen woman was cleaning up outside a County Road 1350, Chesterville, house. When she went to put trash bags in the shed by the house, she noticed a man inside laying on a futon. Deputies responded but found no one inside the shed. She contacted the owner’s family and later learned that her ex-husband had moved into the residence. She was told she would have to go through justice court to have him legally evicted.
A County Road 931, Saltillo, woman said a tan pit bull mix came onto her property and tried to bite her 26-year-old grandson. She wanted the dog picked up. The deputy explained that Lee County has no stray dog ordinance, but she could go through the courts to have an aggressive dog picked up.
A County Road 1498, Tupelo, man returned home and noticed his 5-foot by 8-foot utility trailer had been moved. When he checked further, he discovered “someone had messed with it.” This is not the first time someone has trespassed on his property.
A man reporting to work at a CDF Boulevard, Shannon, daycare noticed someone had stolen 440 bags of red mulch. He said the bags were outside the building in different locations the day before. Nothing appeared to be missing inside the daycare building.
A County Road 249, Shannon, woman said her boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence a month ago. She went to see him at his sister’s house down the road. When he saw her, he jumped down the steps and shoved her. She left immediately and called 911.
A County Road 401, Shannon, man said a suspect has been told multiple times that they are not welcome on the property. The suspect showed up today and started an altercation but left before deputies could respond. The man said this been happening for about five years.
A County Road 249, Shannon, woman said her brother’s ex-girlfriend has been told to leave the property multiple times, but she keeps returning and causing a disturbance. She just wanted the suspect off her property and to stay away.
A Mountain Leader Trail, Lake Piomingo, woman called at 11:30 p.m. She wanted her 20-year-old daughter out of the residence because she was tired of the way her daughter talked to her. The deputy explained that she would have to have the daughter legally evicted.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
