Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Justin Kendrick, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lorenzo Jones, 29, of Houlka, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Lee Shumpert, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon, contempt of court.
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman got into an argument with a male acquaintance over money. She said he normally just walks away when they argue. When he stayed and continued to argue and scream, she called 911.
The Euclatubba Baptist Church preacher said two dogs from the neighborhood have been tearing up the carpet on the front porch. Some church members are scared to get out of their cars when the dogs are out.
A woman went to check on her late grandparents’ State Park Road house around 4 p.m. As she pulled up, she heard a noise inside. As she walked up to the residence, an unknown white male around 40 ran out of the house, jumped on a bicycle and pedaled away. Both the screen door and the front door were damaged. No one has permission to be inside the house.
A Highway 245 Shannon man said he has received numerous calls from different numbers with people claiming to be from the federal government and asking for personal information. He knows they are scams and has not given out any information, but he wanted authorities alerted to keep others from falling victim.
A County Road 754 Tupelo man said he had his property surveyed and the lines marked several years ago. He had been mowing to the property line ever since. Someone moved the markers further into his property. He said the neighbor now has holes dug like he was about to install a fence along the false property line.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her horse got out of the Palmetto area pasture and she had to go retrieve it. When she checked, someone had cut all three strand of barbed wire in one section. She said the fence has been cut several times recently.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 1.
