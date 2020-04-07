The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mantachie man said a red 16-foot box trailer was stolen from a construction site on Turner Industrial Road near Saltillo. The trailer, which is missing a fender, contained a rented seamer machine as well as tools.
A landlord said the people who were living in his County Road 183 Tupelo rental house moved out and some others have moved in without a lease. He didn't know the names of the new folks, but is trying to find out.
A woman said she was walking on Dogwood Hills Circle 10 days ago when a medium size reddish dog jumped up and bit her on the left hip. The dog jumped again, biting at her back. The attack did not break the skin. She has seen the dog in a certain yard, and the female at the house admitted owning a reddish dog, but she would not bring the dog out to be identified.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone's dog keeps coming to his property and crawling under his car. He said the dog is sick and has ticks all over its face.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said someone left a Polaris side by side on the trail behind his house. The right front wheel appears to be "messed up." He doesn't know who it belongs to.
A County Road 2790 Guntown woman said a white female and a black female keep showing up at her elderly father's house, even though they have been told not to return.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department said someone was burning tires at a County Road 1019 Mooreville house. The homeowner was not present. The fire department put out the fire.
A County Road 1178 Tupelo woman said when she walked in the front door of her house, she thought she heard the back door. She and her husband looked around the house but found no one. The following day, she noticed a 20-volt impact wrench and a 10-inch Samsung tablet with a purple case were missing.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said a red SUV pulled up at his parent's house around 11 p.m. The vehicle left but returned shortly and pulled into the man's drive, then pulled behind the house he is building. When he approached the vehicle, it drove off heading west.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 6.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.