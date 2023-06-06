The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Brandon Williams, 37, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Walton, 29, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Candy Michelle Sullivan, 32, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking.
David Motes, 59, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home repair fraud.
Phillip Lyle, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Akeisha Corrie, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Dionte Bowdry, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cori Cove, Saltillo, woman said that at some point between March 2023 and now, her German passport has been either lost or stolen. She said she noticed it was missing from a drawer at her residence on May 26.
