Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Crystal Cooksey, 30, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child neglect.
Deonta Gillard, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a stole firearm, no headlights.
Miriam Hallmark, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jazzmon Traylor, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An MTD employee said a stray dog showed up at the Highway 145 Verona plant. Whenever they raise the bay doors, the dog runs inside.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said a male acquaintance has been showing up uninvited and unwanted. He said he didn’t want the suspect on his property at all.
A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her at a Stanley Street Verona residence the night before. She wanted a deputy to go with her to her Green Tee Road residence to get her belongings.
A Plantersville woman said someone is stealing items from a vacant State Park Road house she uses for storage. She said some items from inside the house had been moved outside. At least nine tires and rims were stolen off of several vehicles on the property.
A Drive 1406 Mooreville woman had two different companies call her and say they were reviewing her loan. She said she had not applied for any loans and wanted to report the possible fraud.
A woman said she is living with a male acquaintance in his County Road 506 Shannon home. She said she is there to watch his kids while he is working. She said she has been receiving threatening text messages from the man's ex who said she would shoot the woman if she did not leave and get away from her kids. The woman said she wanted a report on file about the incident.
A Pontotoc woman said there are several cows in a pasture along Highway 6 at Graham Drive. She said the cows are standing in bluish green water by a lake. She feared it was waste water and wanted someone to check on the welfare of the cows.
A County Road 821 Guntown woman said their Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol was missing. She did not think anyone broke into the house and took the gun. She said her 35-year-old son is a frequent visitor at the house and might have taken it.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said while she was in the hospital, someone stole her 2020 Kia Optima from her house. She thinks a 22-year-old male acquaintance of her son took the car.
A Tupelo man said he has been receiving threatening texts from a former employee. The texts threaten physical harm.
A man said someone stole an 18-foot utility trailer from outside the Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo trailer home he is renovating.
A County Road 726 Verona man said he was in his bedroom at 10 p.m. when he heard voices inside the house. When he got to the back door, he noticed a pipe that normally is against the door had been moved. He never saw anyone in the house, just heard a male and a female voice.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said the security system alerted them that someone was outside the house. The video showed a white male wearing a white hoodie. When the suspect realized he was on camera, he ran into the woods behind the house.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.