Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Thelma Taleon, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, identity theft, harassment, disturbance of a family.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
The Auburn Road Chevron reported a man standing out front harassing customers before 5 a.m. The man told a deputy he had just been released from the hospital and was waiting for his ride. He said he would walk to the nearest hotel in Tupelo, get a room and wait for his ride to meet him there later.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said two men were jumping out in the road trying to stop traffic around 6:45 a.m. Their vehicle had broken down. Deputies called for a tow truck.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said the folks down the road moved out recently and abandoned two dogs on the property.
A Baldwyn woman said someone broke into a Highway 371 Mooreville house she owns. Someone damaged the door lock and facing to get inside and stole a Cub Cadet string trimmer and a Ryobi electric chain saw.
A County Road 506 Shannon man got a letter from Provo Ltd. with a check for $6,997.53 in it and a second letter from Provo Corporation with a $7,997.54 check inside. The letters, which both arrived on a Friday, told him to cash the check and send them $1,000 of the money. He knew it was a scam but wanted to report it.
A woman asked deputies to go with her to her former County Road 1498 Tupelo residence to gather her things. She got her stuff and left without incident.
An 81-year-old Tupelo woman said her granddaughter, 37, broke into a Highway 6 Plantersville house she owns and broke a lamp and some family pictures. She said the suspect was upset over a life estate in the family. The woman's grandson said he got a text from the suspect's husband saying she got in the house and he would fix whatever she broke. The grandson believed that his sister was intoxicated when she entered the house.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman saw a white male with a backpack in her yard at 8:30 p.m. and called 911. The 31-year-old suspect said he was just looking for a ride back to Tupelo. He was told to stay out of people's yards.
A County Road 1634 Saltillo man let his son use his 2011 Nissan Altima to go to work. The 25-year-old disappeared Sept. 30. When he returned four days later, he did not have the car. The son left it at a Tupelo address.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said a male acquaintance stole his 9mm pistol while visiting family.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police were called to a North Gloster coffee shop just before 1 a.m. where a man was throwing a garbage can after hours. The 37-year-old was under the influence and speaking to individuals who were not there. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
A man said he was at a North Gloster business and someone in an older model vehicle backed into his 2021 Chevy pickup causing minor damage to the right front fender. The drivers agreed that no police report was needed. The man had second thoughts and wanted a report for his insurance.
A West Main Kroger employee said a woman entered the store and began concealing various food items and pet food in her purse and in reusable shopping bags. She was detained when she tried to leave without paying for more than $140 in merchandise. She was cited for shoplifting and banned from the store.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said someone armed with an old receipt took a car seat and diapers off the shelf then "returned" them to the service desk hoping to get a cash refund. They were cited for shoplifting.
A Strauss Street car wash said someone in a white Cadillac Escalade hit and damaged the card reader. The driver said they overcorrected and hit the machine at the entrance of the car wash.
A Chesterville Road resident said someone in a white Chevy pickup was spinning its tires and making threats to neighbors. Police had already been called out twice before for the same suspect driving recklessly and running cars off the road. When stopped, the 38-year-old white male had an open beer in the center console. He was charged with driving under the influence and open container.
A South Veterans Boulevard business reported that overnight, someone cut the catalytic converter off of one of their delivery trucks.
A woman said she was at the traffic light to leave the West Main Walmart parking lot around 8:30 a.m. While waiting to make a left turn onto Main, she was hit from behind by a white vehicle. An unknown female driver got out of her car and presented the woman with an insurance card. After a few minutes, the other driver said, "I don't have time for this," and left. She was last seen headed east on West Main Street, The personalized tag came back to a white Toyota Highlander register to an Augusta Street woman.
A Monument Drive woman said she let a male acquaintance into her apartment to get his things. As they walked outside, he asked if she was seeing old men now and threatened to break her things. She ran inside, locked the door and called 911. He started beating on her window but it didn't break. He then started kicking the door until it broke.
A Varsity Drive business said someone cut the locks off two box trucks and stole and assortment of tools overnight. The surveillance cameras show a Black male wearing a blue coat, khaki shorts and possibly an ankle monitor, cutting the locks at 6:12 a.m. and leaving. He returned at 6:56 a.m. with a shopping cart and loaded up the tools.
An East Main man said someone stole four 22-rims from his car over the weekend. The $3,000 rims were on a white Hyundai Aura, which was left sitting on the ground.
A man walked into the Tupelo Police Department and said he was contacted by email about a $1,400 purchase. He said he did not make the purchase and contacted eBay. He was next contacted by text by someone offering to help him resolve the issue. He did not send them his banking information but send a picture of his driver's license.
An Olive Garden employee said while she was at work, someone entered her car and stole her purse and wallet. She said the car was left unlocked and the keys to the car were in the purse.
