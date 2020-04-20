According to the Amory Police Department, Christina D. Rucker, 44, of Amory was charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond at $5,000. As of Monday morning, she was being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.
Dustin L. Jones, 35, of Greenwood Springs was charged with burglary of a commercial building, tampering with physical evidence and felony malicious mischief. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set bond at $20,000. As of Monday morning, Jones was being held at the City of Amory Jail.