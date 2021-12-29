A children's author whose books were enjoyed by millions around the world; the bearded bassist of one of the world’s most recognizable southern rock bands; and a director who showed the world that a man could fly (and run faster than a speeding bullet) were among the artists and entertainers the world lost in 2021.
Beverly Cleary, who died in March, channeled memories from her youth in Oregon to created beloved characters such as Ramona Quimby, her sister Beatrice "Beezus" Quimby and Henry Huggins.
Others from the world of arts and entertainment who died this year include actors Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer, Olympia Dukakis, Ned Beatty, Jane Powell, Sonny Chiba, Gavin MacLeod, George Segal, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Johnny Briggs and Dustin Diamond; magician Siegfried Fischbacher; Bollywood star Dilip Kumar; Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts; theater songwriter Stephen Sondheim; ballerina and actress Carla Fracci; rappers DMX and Biz Markie; artist Arturo Di Modica; telenovela writer Delia Fiallo; authors Anne Rice, Eric Carle, Joan Didion, bell hooks and Norton Juster; reggae musician Bunny Wailer; comedians Norm Macdonald and Paul Mooney; singers Pervis Staples and Sabah Fakhri; ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill; and filmmaker Richard Donner.
Here is a roll call of some influential artists and entertainers who died in 2021:
JANUARY
- Gerry Marsden, 78. The lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as "Ferry Cross the Mersey" and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, "You'll Never Walk Alone." Jan. 3.
- Tanya Roberts, 65. She captivated James Bond in "A View to a Kill" and appeared in the sitcom "That '70s Show." Jan. 4.
- Siegfried Fischbacher, 81. He was the surviving member of the magic duo Siegfried & Roy who entertained millions with illusions using rare animals. Jan. 13. Pancreatic cancer.
- Phil Spector, 81. The eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his "Wall of Sound" method and who later was convicted of murder. Jan. 16.
- Larry King, 87. The suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary people helped define American conversation for a half-century. Jan. 23.
- Walter Bernstein, 101. The screenwriter was among the last survivors of Hollywood's anti-Communist blacklist whose Oscar-nominated script for "The Front" drew upon his years of being unable to work under his own name. Jan. 23.
- Cloris Leachman, 94. An Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in "The Last Picture Show" and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in "Young Frankenstein" and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Jan. 27.
- Cicely Tyson, 96. The pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." Jan. 28.
- Hilton Valentine, 77. He was the founding guitarist of the English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s in "The House of the Rising Sun." Jan. 29.
- Sophie, 34. She was the Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, producer and recording artist who had worked with the likes of Madonna and Charli XCX. Jan. 30. Accidental fall.
FEBRUARY
- Dustin Diamond, 44. An actor best known for playing Screech on the hit '90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell." Feb. 1. Cancer.
- Jim Weatherly, 77. The Hall of Fame songwriter who wrote "Midnight Train to Georgia" and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price. Feb. 3.
- Christopher Plummer, 91. The dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history. Feb. 5.
- Mary Wilson, 76. The longest-reigning original Supreme. Feb. 8.
- Chick Corea, 79. He was a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy Awards who pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Feb. 9. Cancer.
- Johnny Pacheco, 85. A salsa idol who was a co-founder of Fania Records, Eddie Palmieri's bandmate and backer of music stars such as Rubén Bladés, Willie Colón and Celia Cruz. Feb. 15.
- Arturo Di Modica, 80. The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street. Feb. 19.
MARCH
- Bunny Wailer, 73. A reggae luminary who was the last surviving founding member of the legendary group The Wailers. March 2.
- Carla Wallenda, 85. A member of "The Flying Wallendas" high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder. March 6.
- Lou Ottens, 94. The Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes. March 6.
- Norton Juster, 91. The celebrated children's author who fashioned a world of adventure and punning punditry in the million-selling classic "The Phantom Tollbooth." March 8.
- Yaphet Kotto, 81. The commanding actor who brought tough magnetism and stately gravitas to films including the James Bond movie "Live and Let Die" and "Alien." March 15.
- George Segal, 87. The banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and worked into his late 80s on the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs." March 23. Complications from bypass surgery.
- Jessica Walter, 80. Her roles as a scheming matriarch in TV's "Arrested Development" and a stalker in "Play Misty for Me" were in line with a career that drew on her astringent screen presence. March 24.
- Beverly Cleary, 104. The celebrated children's author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins. March 25.
- Larry McMurtry, 84. The prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "Lonesome Dove" and returned them to modern-day landscapes in works such as his emotional "Terms of Endearment." March 25.
APRIL
- Anne Beatts, 74. A groundbreaking comedy writer with a taste for sweetness and the macabre who was on the original staff of "Saturday Night Live" and later created the cult sitcom "Square Pegs." April 7.
- DMX, 50. The iconic hip-hop artist behind the songs "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)" whose distinctively gruff voice and thoughtful messages in his rhymes made him one of rap's biggest stars. April 9.
- Jim Steinman, 73. The Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf's best-selling "Bat Out Of Hell" debut album as well as hits for Celine Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler. April 19. Kidney failure.
- Shock G, 57. He blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for '70s funk as leader of the off-kilter Bay Area hip-hop group Digital Underground. April 22.
- Christa Ludwig, 93. The mezzo-soprano was a renowned interpreter of Wagner, Mozart and Strauss who starred on the world's great stages for four decades. April 24.
- Jason Matthews, 69. An award-winning spy novelist who drew upon his long career in espionage and his admiration for John le Carre among others in crafting his popular "Red Sparrow" thrillers. April 28. Corticobasal degeneration.
MAY
- Olympia Dukakis, 89. The veteran stage and screen actor whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher's mother in the romantic comedy "Moonstruck." May 1.
- Jacques d'Amboise, 86. Grew up on the streets of upper Manhattan to become one of the world's premier classical dancers at New York City Ballet and spent the last four and a half decades providing free dance classes to city youth. May 2.
- Lloyd Price, 88. The singer-songwriter was an early rock 'n' roll star and enduring maverick whose hits included such up-tempo favorites as "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," "Personality" and the semi-forbidden "Stagger Lee." May 3.
- Paulo Gustavo, 42. A popular comedian whose character Dona Herminia dealt with everyday family and LGBTQ issues in some of Brazil's biggest-box office movies and television shows. May 4. COVID-19.
- Charles Grodin, 86. The actor and writer who scored as a caddish newlywed in "The Heartbreak Kid" and later had roles ranging from Robert De Niro's counterpart in the comic thriller "Midnight Run" to the bedeviled father in the "Beethoven" comedies. May 18. Bone marrow cancer.
- Paul Mooney, 79. A boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up. May 19. Heart attack.
- Alix Dobkin, 80. The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resurgent 1975 photo wearing a T-shirt that read "The Future is Female." May 19. Brain aneurysm and stroke.
- Eric Carle, 91. A beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories. May 23.
- Lois Ehlert, 86. Her cut-and-paste shapes and vibrant hues in books including "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" put her among the most popular illustrators of books for preschoolers of the late 20th century. May 25.
- Gavin MacLeod, 90. The veteran supporting actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and stardom playing cheerful Capt. Stubing on "The Love Boat." May 29.
JUNE
- Clarence Williams III, 81. Played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series "The Mod Squad" and Prince's father in "Purple Rain." June 4.
- Ned Beatty, 83. The Oscar-nominated character actor who in half a century of American movies, including "Deliverance," "Network" and "Superman," was a booming, indelible presence in even the smallest parts. June 13.
JULY
- Richard Donner, 91. The filmmaker who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman" and mastered the buddy comedy with the "Lethal Weapon" franchise. July 5.
- Biz Markie, 57. A hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic "Just a Friend." July 16.
- Floyd Cooper, 65. An award-winning illustrator and author of children's books whose mission to offer candid and positive images of Black history included subjects ranging from Frederick Douglass to Venus and Serena Williams. July 16.
- Joey Jordison, 46. A founding member of Slipknot, who drummed for the influential metal band in its most popular period and helped write many of its best-known songs. July 26.
- Dusty Hill, 72. The long-bearded bassist for the Texas blues rock trio ZZ Top. July 28.
- Ron Popeil, 86. The quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ. July 28.
AUGUST
- Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, 70. A founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as "Celebration" and "Get Down On It." Aug. 7.
- Maki Kaji, 69. The creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles. Aug. 10.
- Sonny Chiba, 82. The Japanese actor who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films. Aug. 19.
- Don Everly, 84. He was one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits affected a generation of rock 'n' roll music. Aug. 21.
- Charlie Watts, 80. The self-effacing Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections and used his "day job" to support his enduring love of jazz. Aug. 24.
- Ed Asner, 91. The burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and later in the drama "Lou Grant." Aug. 29.
SEPTEMBER
- Mikis Theodorakis, 96. The beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home. Sept. 2.
- Willard Scott, 87. The beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC's "Today" show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality. Sept. 4.
- Elizabeth Ireland McCann, 90. A Tony Award-winning producer who helped mount an astounding array of hits on Broadway and in London, including "The Elephant Man," "Morning's at Seven," "Amadeus," "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby" and "Copenhagen." Sept. 9. Cancer.
- Norm Macdonald, 61. A comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer who was "Weekend Update" host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s. Sept. 14.
- Melvin Van Peebles, 89. The groundbreaking filmmaker, playwright and musician whose work ushered in the "blaxploitation" wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after. Sept. 21.
- Michael Renzi, 80. During a storied musical career, he worked with Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé, Lena Horne and some of the other biggest names in jazz and pop, and for years was also the musical director of "Sesame Street." Sept. 29.
OCTOBER
- Alan Kalter, 78. The quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show's comedy bits. Oct. 4.
- Ronnie Tutt, 83. A legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks. Oct. 16.
- Betty Lynn, 95. The film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show." Oct. 16.
- Jerry Pinkney, 81. A prize-winning children's book illustrator known for his richly textured images of Black life, fables and fairy tales in works ranging from "The Lion and the Mouse" to "The Sunday Outing." Oct. 20.
- Mort Sahl, 94. A satirist who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans. Oct. 26.
NOVEMBER
- Sabah Fakhri, 88. One of the Arab world's most famous singers, he entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved nearly extinct forms of Arabic music. Nov. 2.
- Dean Stockwell, 85. A top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series "Quantum Leap" and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch's "Blue Velvet," Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" and Jonathan Demme's "Married to the Mob." Nov. 7.
- Jerry Douglas, 88. He played handsome family patriarch John Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" for more than 30 years. Nov. 9.
- Stephen Sondheim, 91. The songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects. Nov. 26.
- David Gulpilil, 68. Australia's most acclaimed Indigenous actor. Nov. 29.
DECEMBER
- Antony Sher, 72. One of the most acclaimed Shakespearean actors of his generation. Dec. 2.
- Michael Nesmith, 78. The singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees. Dec. 10.
- Anne Rice, 80. The novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With the Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes. Dec. 11.