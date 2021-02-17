Chronic Wasting Disease containment continues
State wildlife officials continue working to curtail and contain the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease in whitetail deer.
As of July, 2020, Mississippi has had 54 confirmed CWD-positive deer across six counties. Deer suffering from CWD show listlessness, tremors and difficulties in movement. Most specifically, they show dramatic weight loss over time, literally wasting away.
There is no way to test live deer for CWD, it can take a number of years for infected deer to display symptoms, there is no treatment and it is believed to be invariably fatal.
Chronic wasting disease is spread among deer and members of the deer family through prions, which are malformed protein anomalies that replicate within the brains and spinal columns of affected animals, ultimately leading to death.
Efforts to monitor for and mitigate spread of the disease will certainly continue. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is dedicated to leading the change to manage CWD using the best science available. Officials depend on the continued support of hunters, land owners and conservation partners.
“The most important thing anyone can do is report sick deer,” Lindsay Thomas, with the Quality Deer Management Association, says. The QDMA is a member-based organization dedicated to sustaining and improving wild populations of whitetail deer.
Anyone who sees a sick deer in Mississippi is asked to call 1-800-237-6278, or 1-800-BE-SMART.
The North Mississippi CWD zone includes Lee, Prentiss, Alcorn, Tippah, Union, Pontotoc, Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Desoto, Tate, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Grenada, Sunflower, Leflore and Carroll Counties.
Since 2018, CWD- positive deer have numbered 33 in Benton County, 16 in Marshall County, two in Issaquena County and one each in Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie Counties.
