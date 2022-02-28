D1Baseball.com rankings

;W-L;Prev.

1. Texas;8-0;1

2. Ole Miss;6-0;3

3. Arkansas;4-2;2

4. Oklahoma State;4-2;4

5. Vanderbilt;5-2;5

6. Stanford;6-1;6

7. LSU;7-1;8

8. N.C. State;8-0;9

9. Mississippi State;4-3;7

10. Florida State;5-2;10

11. Arizona;7-1;11

12. Notre Dame;5-1;13

13. Oregon State;7-0;14

14. Florida;6-2;15

15. Georgia;7-0;16

16. TCU;6-1;17

17. Tennessee;7-0;18

18. Georgia Tech;7-1;19

19. Texas Tech;5-2;20

20. Liberty;6-1;21

21. Maryland;7-0;22

22. Miami;7-1;24

23. Sacramento State;7-0;NR

24. North Carolina;6-1;NR

25. Long Beach State;2-4;12

Dropped Out: Duke 4-3 2-2 (was No. 23), East Carolina 2-5 (was No. 25).

 

