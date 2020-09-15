EDMONTON • The Dallas Stars were mired in a six-game losing streak when the season was paused for 4½ months by the pandemic, and they’ve been outscored since getting inside the NHL bubble.
Yet now they are one of only three teams still playing, set for their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000.
“We’re finding ways to win right now, and that’s all that matters,” captain Jamie Benn said.
The Stars wrapped up the best-of-seven Western Conference Final in five games with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.
“We’re not going home!” goaltender Anton Khudobin yelled after his 34-save performance in the clincher.
After a miserable 1-7-1 start to the season way back in October, these Stars now have a chance to win their second Stanley Cup championship, after their first in 1999.
Tampa Bay took a 3-1 series lead over the New York Islanders into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night, also in Edmonton.
Dallas trailed 2-0 in the opening seconds of the third period on Monday.
After a goal by Benn, Joel Kiviranta tied the game with 3:47 left. Denis Gurianov scored the game-winner on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime.
“We’ve done this all year,” interim coach Rick Bowness said. “Down 2-0, there was no panic. We just were a very confident group that we could respond to the challenge.”