TUPELO • Eight local celebrities and their pro partners danced to the music of Elvis Presley during this year’s Virtual Dancing With The King event.
Last week, four of them were honored as winners of the competition.
Dr. Lindsay Brett, principal of Plantersville Middle School, was crowned Queen of Dancing With The King during the two-day event Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. The honor goes to the top fundraiser for the competition’s Dance in the Schools program, which includes Brett’s own school.
Students from Plantersville and Shannon schools participated in the livestreamed Dancing With The King. According to event organizers, other schools are interested in joining the program that teaches students ballroom dancing and an appreciation of Elvis’ music.
“This is a great opportunity to bring something to our kids who do not have an opportunity to do otherwise into our school system,” Brett said during the awards ceremony Nov. 6 at The Dance Studio.
Lauren McElwain was selected the Dance Judges’ Choice by the professional dance judges. Bruce Milner was Celebrity Judges’ Choice as chosen by last year’s celebrity winner. Amy Parker was the People’s Choice winner for receiving the most votes from online viewers.
Rounding out the celebrity dancer lineup are Sarah Barrett, Allie Randle, Allie Martin and Scottie Thompson. The Dance Studio instructors served as pro partners for the celebrities.
The competition, originally scheduled for the spring, was postponed until the fall and livestremed on a website due to COVID-19.
The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club is presenting sponsor of Dancing With The King, which is a special project of the CREATE Foundation.
“To let us sponsor it and let us help and be involved, it’s a real special honor,” said Bill Monaghan, Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club president. “We want the young people to have the opportunity and we’re blessed that we can help raise the funds to help.”
Brett also expressed her appreciation to the other celebrity dancers.
“All of these people gave time away from their schedules to practice something that benefits my kids,” she said. “I see what it does, so I want to say ‘Thank you’.”