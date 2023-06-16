Q. I think I need some marital advice. It's amazing how finances tend to flow over into marriage, and I need to know where to draw the line.
My wife and I are 28 years old with an annual household income of $170,000. We are at Baby Step 6 in your plan, which is paying off the home mortgage. We currently owe about $128,000 on the mortgage. There are no other debts and we've got a fully funded emergency fund of six months of expenses.
We've got a significant amount of remodeling that we want to do — about $38,000 worth. However, if we do it now, it will push back our paying off the mortgage about nine months later than the current plan. At the current rate, we'll have our house paid off in less than two years, but the remodeling expenses would set that back to about 2 1/2 years. She wants to remodel now, and I want to wait.
A. It's funny how your whole life ends up being reflected in your silly checkbook.
I think you should go ahead and do the remodeling. You'll still be 32 or 33 years old with a paid-for home. It's good to have maximum focus on getting out of debt, but you do have to find a balance. It's not like you're some guy calling me with a $30,000 income and you owe $60,000 on your cars with credit card debt coming out of your ears and you want to go do this remodel.
You two have done a phenomenal job with your finances and you've got an incredible income with which to work. Part of what money is for is to enjoy. Keep focused, but keep a balance.
You've worked hard and sacrificed and now you're up to the stage where you can have fun with some of what you earn. I have one last suggestion, so that you both understand what this remodel means financially for you.
Sit down together and take a look at what your finances look like if you do this remodel now and if you wait until your mortgage is paid off - including if you pay it off earlier and invest the interest saved. Then you're both fully informed and understand all of the consequences, no matter which choice you make.
