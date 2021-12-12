PONTOTOC • Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to identify remains discovered just west of Pontotoc Sunday afternoon that are believed to belong to a long-suspected second victim of executed murderer David Cox.
Felecia Cox, 40, was last seen on July 2, 2007. She was the sister-in-law of David Cox, who was executed by the state on Nov. 17 for the murder of his wife and sexual assault of his step-daughter. Before his execution, David Cox wrote a letter and left a map to where he claimed he buried Felecia Cox.
The remains were carried to the state crime lab in Harrison County on Monday, according to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford. The autopsy and DNA testing could confirm that the remains are in fact Felecia Cox. Bedford did not know how long that process will take.
David Cox has long been a suspect in the 14-year-old missing person case, but there was never enough information to arrest or charge him with Felecia Cox's disappearance or death. She was last seen going into a trailer looking for David Cox's wife. Her car was found abandoned about 2 miles from where the body was located.
District Attorney John Weddle said officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property where David Cox lived in 2007 at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar both hit on the area that Cox marked on his map.
Aided by anthropology and archeology professors and graduate students from Mississippi State University, officials used a backhoe to slowly scrape back layers of dirt.
"We were looking for shovel marks or signs that the ground had been previously disturbed," said MSU professor Jesse Goliath. "We would take off about 6 inches at a time and assess the land, trying to find the burial outline."
After each scraping, the cadaver dogs from Golden Triangle K9 Search were brought back in.
Over the years, the current owner of the land hauled in several feet of topsoil and organic material and used the spot as his garden. David Cox reportedly buried the body 3 feet deep. It took more than two hours of digging and searching to find the remains.
Around 1 p.m., workers frantically signaled for the backhoe operator to stop digging. After sorting through some dirt by hand, workers and Weddle began taking pictures.
Workers donned blue nitrile gloves and continued the search long enough to confirm it was a body before stopping at 1:20 p.m.
Weddle refused to comment about the condition of the remains or what percentage of the body was recovered. It is believed the remains were mostly intact, which will aid on the process of identifying the body.
The property 1.5 miles south of four-lane Highway 6 just west of Pontotoc has changed a lot over the years. Cox's trailer and the barn/shed he buried Felecia Cox behind were moved or toppled before 2014. Within the last five years, a new doublewide trailer was brought in, and the the new owner built a residence less than 20 feet from where the body was eventually located.
The spot where the remains were found are in clear view from the road today. But that was not the case in 2007. At that time, there was a thick line of brush and trees shielding the property from the road. Bennie Randolph said when he bought the land, it was mostly overgrown and only a small area was cleared and mowed.
Three years after Felecia Cox went missing, David Cox was out on bond for sexual assault when he shot his way into the Sherman residence where his estranged wife, Kim Cox, was staying with her daughter and their two sons. He shot Kim Cox and sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of the dying woman during a seven-hour standoff with police.
Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder and seven other felonies in 2012 and was sentenced to death. In 2018, he began asking the courts to let him waive all appeals and proceed with his execution.
In April, Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith declared Cox competent and allowed him to waive his appeals. The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed that decision in late October and set the Nov. 17 execution date.
Cox's letter and map were dated Oct. 26, the week after the state Supreme Court set the execution. In addition to the confession and location of the body, Cox also waived his attorney-client privilege after his death. Two days after his execution, attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel hand-delivered the letter to Weddle's office.
The letter did not offer any details about the actual killing or the circumstances that led up to Felecia Cox's death. In the letter, David Cox said he alone was responsible for her death.
Law enforcement officials believe David Cox refused to discuss Felecia Cox or the whereabouts of her body in his final days to prevent the execution from being delayed. If he would have come forward with information, the courts might have stayed the execution while authorities searched for the body.
Authorities held a press conference on Dec. 6 to confirm the existence of the Cox letter and map and to announce they would soon conduct a search for Felecia Cox's remains. Officials had to wait the final exams to be concluded at MSU before the staff and graduate students could arrive on the site. Because of bad weather Saturday, officials went ahead on scheduled it for Sunday.
"We were trying to get it in after the end of the semester and before the staff and graduate students went home for the holidays," Weddle said.