The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors has partnered with Three Rivers Planning and Development District (TRPDD) to make free assistance available for seniors to update their Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits.
The union of the two is an effort to aid residents in navigating the often difficult prescription plan process.
As the Dec. 7 deadline for open enrollment for Medicare recipients approaches, the window of time to take advantage of the free service is narrowing.
Since the partnership began in October, counselors have saved 60 participants over $47k in prescription plans, that’s averaging $783 per person. Counselor Diane Robertson told The Times she has seen savings above the average in several cases.
“We are not here to sell any insurance,” Robertson said. “We simply key in your information and the program gives the best available option for you and how much you will save.”
Part of a nationwide program called SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), trained counselors offer free, unbiased Medicare counseling.
“Individuals need to bring your Medicare card and a list of prescriptions,” Robertson said. “The whole process only takes about 15 minutes.”
Counselors are located inside the ICDC building at 107 West Wiygul Street, Fulton, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Appointments can be made by calling 662-669-0825, although walk-ins are welcome. The office will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after.