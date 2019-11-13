The deadline to reserve plates for the Salvation Army’s Project Feeding Fulton is fast approaching.
The Thanksgiving Day meal will be served Thursday, Nov. 28 at the National Guard Armory, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The deadline to reserve a plate is this Thursday, Nov. 14.
Salvation Army manager Joanna Crawley and volunteer Carrie Dulaney are organizing the event. The duo has been planning the charity Thanksgiving dinner since September.
Crawley said donations and volunteers have been key to getting the project off the ground.
“We’ve had a great response from individuals and businesses,” she said. “Right now we have about 150 plates reserved.”
The meal will include baked ham, dressing, green beans with potatoes, corn, rolls and dessert.
Delivery of the plates will be available in Fulton, but that doesn’t mean plates aren’t available for individuals out in the county. Anyone who wants to reserve plates to pick up and deliver to individuals in the county is welcome to do so.
Crawley said the early deadline to reserve plates will help organizers know what to expect and purchase food accordingly.
“We really need an accurate count on how many to prepare for,” Crawley said. “The last thing we want to do is run out of food.”
Updates about the event can be followed on the group’s Facebook page, “Project Feeding Fulton.”
Anyone who would like to reserve a Thanksgiving plate should call the Salvation Army at 662-862-7249.