The Tupelo tornado is ranked as the fourth deadliest in U.S. history. It was part of an outbreak of 12 tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on April 5-6, 1936. Whole neighborhoods were leveled as the twister moved through the city. The Gum Pond area was the hardest hit.
Estimates of the dead have varied, but the official U.S. government death toll sets the number at 216.
However, official records of the day did not include the Black victims.
Recent research at the Orenn Dunn City museum has helped fill in at least some of the gaps in the Black experience of the deadly twister, looking at clips of Black-owned weekly newspaper Chicago Defender.
Copies would be shared in the South by porters throwing copies off the trains, and the newspapers served as a way for the Black communities in the South and the North to remain in touch during the era of the Great Migration.
The news clippings that are now part of the Orenn Dunn tornado exhibit include obituaries and coverage from Tupelo correspondent Warren C. Parson. Among the news items was 40 caskets blowing away at a local funeral home, Porter’s Mortuary, while manager J.W. Porter was in Oxford assisting with the funeral arrangements of 30 dead black victims of the tornado. Sprinkled in is also information on games, attendance and social affairs.
This article incorporates text from an October 2019 article by Danny McArthur.