We never smell the smoke from fires that don’t get started.
The entirety of life’s results are decided by how we approach each day and how we process each result. We’ve all heard advice to the effect of: you’re as happy as you decide to be. That’s more true than most of us can comfortably recognize. We all think our problems are important, but most of our worry is the artifact of instincts left over from caveman days, when only the perpetually-wary had a reasonable hope of long life.
When the weather turns gray and the days grow short, I’m especially susceptible to the blues, but any day spent alive should be regarded a blessing. It doesn’t hurt to remind ourselves there are no do-overs. Whatever today holds, however pleasant or not, it’s the only today we’ll receive. If we’re not fixing what we can fix and letting go of the rest, we’re squandering the only time we currently have.
Similar mindset to, “either nothing is a miracle, or everything is.” Difference in stance between “have to” and “get to” is everything when it comes to happiness.
I’m always amazed at how quickly I can descend from excitement at opportunity to malaise and drudgery at obligation. That’s when a few minutes spent in an intentional reset is well worth the time. A few minutes reminding ourselves to let go of what is gone and look forward to what is to come can make all the difference.