Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Mississippi by county
in the Democratic primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Brown
|Compton
|Hood
|Ray
|Adams
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn
|17
|14
|75
|13
|462
|8
|Amite
|21
|21
|359
|52
|1,668
|72
|Attala
|20
|17
|292
|50
|2,296
|93
|Benton
|5
|4
|338
|71
|771
|62
|Bolivar
|28
|22
|599
|111
|2,864
|154
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|16
|0
|163
|4
|Carroll
|14
|4
|8
|4
|114
|7
|Chickasaw
|15
|10
|59
|12
|1,343
|18
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|8
|4
|56
|2
|Claiborne
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|23
|16
|92
|14
|304
|8
|Clay
|14
|7
|227
|31
|1,187
|45
|Coahoma
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Copiah
|19
|19
|133
|17
|1,450
|29
|Covington
|15
|15
|224
|29
|1,267
|32
|DeSoto
|41
|39
|414
|64
|1,164
|46
|Forrest
|34
|22
|330
|24
|1,901
|22
|Franklin
|14
|14
|202
|14
|802
|21
|George
|22
|22
|31
|7
|155
|4
|Greene
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grenada
|13
|9
|270
|43
|1,685
|49
|Hancock
|25
|7
|23
|9
|155
|2
|Harrison
|53
|15
|86
|18
|1,012
|16
|Hinds
|108
|83
|793
|129
|20,085
|139
|Holmes
|17
|6
|96
|24
|811
|12
|Humphreys
|13
|6
|72
|11
|339
|15
|Issaquena
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|32
|18
|204
|28
|2,418
|19
|Jasper
|17
|10
|360
|73
|1,617
|55
|Jefferson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff Davis
|17
|8
|147
|31
|859
|26
|Jones
|37
|14
|302
|36
|1,702
|20
|Kemper
|14
|9
|239
|49
|706
|21
|Lafayette
|18
|14
|218
|37
|1,333
|58
|Lamar
|23
|17
|82
|14
|833
|12
|Lauderdale
|40
|5
|49
|20
|400
|4
|Lawrence
|24
|17
|78
|8
|608
|16
|Leake
|19
|15
|159
|13
|1,061
|17
|Lee
|36
|29
|143
|27
|2,115
|21
|Leflore
|18
|9
|148
|15
|771
|30
|Lincoln
|30
|21
|159
|21
|1,034
|15
|Lowndes
|20
|12
|194
|15
|1,425
|34
|Madison
|43
|13
|59
|4
|1,299
|10
|Marion
|22
|14
|119
|8
|575
|9
|Marshall
|24
|12
|486
|74
|1,016
|79
|Monroe
|26
|15
|386
|60
|2,573
|71
|Montgomery
|15
|11
|153
|41
|765
|33
|Neshoba
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newton
|16
|16
|103
|19
|978
|14
|Noxubee
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oktibbeha
|20
|5
|190
|37
|742
|33
|Panola
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearl Rivr
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perry
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pike
|25
|5
|140
|8
|526
|20
|Pontotoc
|28
|11
|38
|8
|442
|10
|Prentiss
|15
|15
|137
|33
|1,749
|38
|Quitman
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|48
|36
|113
|22
|3,515
|20
|Scott
|23
|11
|115
|20
|1,015
|26
|Sharkey
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|23
|14
|90
|13
|960
|7
|Smith
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stone
|15
|9
|3
|1
|67
|1
|Sunflower
|17
|3
|45
|5
|217
|5
|Tallahatch
|21
|14
|340
|62
|1,383
|81
|Tate
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tippah
|24
|7
|17
|0
|57
|1
|Tishomingo
|14
|12
|132
|32
|829
|29
|Tunica
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walthall
|20
|10
|264
|29
|824
|25
|Warren
|23
|21
|238
|22
|2,169
|15
|Washington
|19
|16
|548
|108
|2,709
|71
|Wayne
|22
|8
|116
|31
|628
|22
|Webster
|17
|16
|201
|46
|1,627
|97
|Wilkinson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winston
|12
|6
|151
|24
|1,314
|39
|Yalobusha
|12
|3
|64
|10
|304
|13
|Yazoo
|23
|7
|44
|12
|447
|5
|Totals
|1,768
|882
|11,521
|1,867
|87,666
|1,982
AP Elections 08-06-2019 21:50