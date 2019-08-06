Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Mississippi by county

in the Democratic primary for Governor.

 TPPRBrownComptonHoodRay
Adams1900000
Alcorn171475134628
Amite2121359521,66872
Attala2017292502,29693
Benton543387177162
Bolivar28225991112,864154
Calhoun1011601634
Carroll144841147
Chickasaw151059121,34318
Choctaw13184562
Claiborne1100000
Clarke231692143048
Clay147227311,18745
Coahoma1800000
Copiah1919133171,45029
Covington1515224291,26732
DeSoto4139414641,16446
Forrest3422330241,90122
Franklin14142021480221
George22223171554
Greene1300000
Grenada139270431,68549
Hancock2572391552
Harrison531586181,01216
Hinds1088379312920,085139
Holmes176962481112
Humphreys136721133915
Issaquena500000
Itawamba2800000
Jackson3218204282,41819
Jasper1710360731,61755
Jefferson1200000
Jeff Davis1781473185926
Jones3714302361,70220
Kemper1492394970621
Lafayette1814218371,33358
Lamar2317821483312
Lauderdale40549204004
Lawrence241778860816
Leake1915159131,06117
Lee3629143272,11521
Leflore1891481577130
Lincoln3021159211,03415
Lowndes2012194151,42534
Madison43135941,29910
Marion221411985759
Marshall2412486741,01679
Monroe2615386602,57371
Montgomery15111534176533
Neshoba2700000
Newton16161031997814
Noxubee800000
Oktibbeha2051903774233
Panola2100000
Pearl Rivr2600000
Perry1500000
Pike255140852620
Pontotoc281138844210
Prentiss1515137331,74938
Quitman1000000
Rankin4836113223,51520
Scott2311115201,01526
Sharkey1000000
Simpson231490139607
Smith1800000
Stone15931671
Sunflower1734552175
Tallahatch2114340621,38381
Tate2000000
Tippah247170571
Tishomingo14121323282929
Tunica1200000
Union2000000
Walthall20102642982425
Warren2321238222,16915
Washington19165481082,70971
Wayne2281163162822
Webster1716201461,62797
Wilkinson900000
Winston126151241,31439
Yalobusha123641030413
Yazoo23744124475
Totals1,76888211,5211,86787,6661,982

AP Elections 08-06-2019 21:50

