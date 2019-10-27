A big election is coming up in just over a week, and many people know who will get their vote at the ballot box.
Others, like me, are finding out what we can about each candidate. None are perfect, but voters often have to find the ones who most align with their own views. It’s not always clear-cut.
For me, one of the most important platforms is how the candidate views spending and investing of our tax dollars.
By classical definition, spending is more-or-less an even trade of money for goods and/or services, while investing is using your money to attract more money.
I buy a couple dozen donuts from Scarlet’s every Friday for the newsroom. That’s spending (although some would say it’s a wise investment in the newsroom.)
I put back 15 percent of my biweekly check into my 401(k) plan – that’s an investment.
For Mississippi, I see a lot of investment opportunities.
Of course education is a top priority. Some candidates say the Mississippi Adequate Education Program needs to be blown up, while others say it needs some tweaking. However it’s sorted out, more dollars need to go in the classroom, period. Teachers need to get paid more, having trailed behind the Southeastern average for too long.
Putting more money into the universities, community colleges and workforce training also is money well spent. Tuition has skyrocketed with no end in sight, and books and room and board. But again, it comes down to where to find the money?
Another investment is our state roads, highways and bridges. The 1987 plan was a generation ago and did its job. But Mississippi hasn’t maintained all of them over the years, and now there’s a glut work that needs to be done. Had we taken care of it over the years, we wouldn’t need hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to fix everything.
An addition on the gas tax – already one of the lowest in the country – has been tossed around for years but has gotten no where. Maybe it’s time to revisit that. We’ve had a great chance while gas prices have been relatively low to tax on a few cents, but most legislators are unwilling to get anywhere near the “tax increase” debate. How about call it a user fee?
So how can we fund all these great ideas? Obviously it boils down to us, the taxpayers. The government is going to get theirs, no matter what.
I like what State Auditor Shad White is doing, looking into state agencies and departments to look at ways to trim the fat and excess. Money can be better spent – and invested – in the state house as well as our own houses.
Maybe for the price of a cup of coffee a week we can better fund fixing our roads or paying the teachers more.
So, which candidates will strike that balance between spending and investing? Talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words, as the saying goes.