The Boy wiped his face and wrung his hands. He opened his school notebook, looked through the scattered list of to-dos, left it lying on the table, stood up and began to pace. Presently he sat back down, looked at the list of work again and gave a big sigh.
“Overloaded?” The Old Man asked, walking through.
“How could you tell,” The Boy said, holding back tears.
The Old Man gave him his warmest smile and The Boy wiped his eyes and face again.
“How much of that work do you not know how to do?” he asked.
The Boy scanned the list.
“Well, I know pretty much how to do all of it,” he said. “Some of it we’re still learning, and some of it’s up to us to interpret, but generally I guess I know how to do all of it.”
“Well,” The Old Man said, “the only way to get it done is to start.”
“I don’t know if I can get it all done,” The Boy said. “There’s so much of it, and some of it I’m not completely sure how to do.”
“You don’t have to do all of it,” The Old Man said. “You just have to do the smallest part of it, then one more small part of it after that. Maybe there is more than you can do in one sitting, but I bet you’ll be surprised how much you can get done if you do one thing at a time and keep doing one thing at a time for a little while. The thing about getting started on a big project you think will overwhelm you is, each little bit you do gives you confidence you can do the next bit.”
The Old Man picked through The Boy’s school bag and withdrew his math book, a tome that weighed several pounds. He extended his thumb and rifled through its hundreds of pages.
“Pfffew,” The Old Man said, “I bet there’s more than a dozen problems in there,” and, in spite of himself, The Boy was provoked into a laugh.
“Albert Einstein couldn’t do every problem in this book in one night,” The Old Man said, “and, the thing is, nobody would ask him to. Wouldn’t ask you to, either. Controlling your outlook in the face of a big project is all up to you. You can approach it like it’s something you have to do, or you can look at it as something you get to do. There’s no rule that says you can’t learn to enjoy it. Just because the fun isn’t obvious doesn’t mean it’s against the law, either.”
“I appreciate the pep talk,” The Boy said. “Most grown folks would say I don’t know what trouble is, or tell me to wait until I have grown-up responsibilities to worry about and then see if I have it bad.”
“The grown folks who say that are the ones whose kids don’t have anything more to do with them once they’re out of the house,” he said. “Most grown folks are too full of themselves to remember what it was like to be a kid. Your problems are as big to you as theirs are to them. If they’re worth a cuss, they’ll help you instead of just wishing they didn’t have the problems they do.”