Gail Coggins Dillard was born April 14, 1937 in Baldwyn, Mississippi. She was a wonderful DAUGHTER, WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, SISTER, COUSIN, FRIEND, and TEACHER. Her teaching career brought her great joy. She enjoyed having the opportunity to teach second generations of Bearcats. My Mother loved her home and 83 years in Baldwyn. We were blessed that she spent part-time in Atlanta to help us raise our two girls. Gail Coggins Dillard was a true Steel Magnolia. She was smart, strong, and beautiful on the inside and out. The last two months of her life, she was with us in Atlanta in Home Hospice. She had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March. On May 15, 2020, she passed away and went home to Jesus. She was surrounded by love. We are heartbroken and miss her terribly, but know that we will see her again. Thank you to my Mother for all her wisdom, all her guidance, and all her prayers. She was a gift from God. My Mother was laid to rest next to my Father in Baldwyn. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jim), two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Mary Katherine, one brother Robert (Patti), and many wonderful cousins. Thank you to all those that loved her.
