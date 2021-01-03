Today’s Birthday (01/03/21). This new year rings in fresh prosperity. Disciplined action pays off in gold. Winter introspection and planning helps redirect you around a summer barrier, toward fulfilling a dream, for renewed energy and health. Turn a vision into reality next winter. Preserve and conserve abundant resources.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 9 – Walk and talk. Your work is in demand. Health and safety come first. Balance a busy schedule with sacred time for exercise and reflection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Advance your romance or game in practical directions. The odds are in your favor. Discover a simple solution in conversation. Talk about what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – Adapt your place for family needs. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Clear out clutter and put things away. Less is more. Cook up something delicious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Get the word out. Connect and share the latest. Discuss practical priorities. Avoid risky business, travel or crowds. Align communication with action for powerful results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Take advantage of profitable conditions. Friends help you make a lucrative connection. Avoid risk or expense. Stick to practical methods and tested routines.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – A spotlight could shine your way. Dress for success. Someone is saying nice things about you. Avoid fuss, expense or wasted effort. Advance a personal project.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 6 – Hide in your sanctuary. You can get especially productive when left to your own devices. Peaceful settings inspire imaginative visions and plans. Prioritize practical logistics.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Share and connect to push a shared project forward. Team efforts yield satisfying results. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objective in mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Pursue professional priorities and projects. Avoid illusive terrain and stick to solid ground. Obsess on the details. Monitor budgets and schedules. Get farther than expected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Create your own agenda. Adapt your exploration to current conditions. Monitor closely and keep your practical priorities. Avoid risky directions. Study and assess.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is an 8 – Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize with your partner. Work out solutions for mutual benefit. Use your persuasive charms to grow shared accounts. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Romance kindles in a conversation. A creative collaboration heats up. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Brainstorm and take notes. Advance practical priorities and celebrate together.
