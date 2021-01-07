Today's Birthday (01/07/21). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter reflection and planning prepare you for a summer of changes, directing you toward health and vitality. Discover new purpose and inspiration next winter. Preserve resources for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Joint financial considerations take priority. Slow down. Patiently wait for a blockage to clear. Avoid disputes about who is in charge. Manage structural problems. Pull together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Share support with your partner. Find what you need nearby. Avoid impetuous or impulsive moves. Avoid assumptions, accidents or misconceptions. Keep things simple. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow the pace to avoid mistakes or accidents. Safety first. Your routines get tested. Maintain healthy practices as much as possible. Focus and adapt.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You can have fun without spending a fortune. Creative expression projects especially satisfy. Focus on what and who you love. Connect over shared passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize home, family and your own domestic bubble. Make upgrades and reorganize the space for current needs. Nurture your garden for later fruit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Use your clever intellect to find ways around obstacles and barriers. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Don't rush into anything. Do the research first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on making money. Scratch out unnecessary expenses and prioritize carefully as you manage delays or shortfalls. Review numbers carefully. Stay in communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Procrastination could seem seductive. Avoid distraction, which could cause expensive mistakes. Focus on the priorities you've set. Strengthen basic foundations. You're growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Concentrate on cleanup and organization. Step back to reflect on a chaotic situation. Consider the bigger picture. You're undergoing a transition. Relax and recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Help your team navigate unplanned deviations or obstacles. Slow the action to avoid mistakes or accidents. Support each other through a tricky passage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- A professional puzzle has you engaged. Explore potential solutions. The prize you're seeking requires finesse rather than brute force. Wait for better conditions to move.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- You're craving adventure, travel and exploration; yet road conditions appear blocked. Patiently wait for resolution. An educational opportunity stimulates your curiosity. You're learning fast.

Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus