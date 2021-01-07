Today's Birthday (01/07/21). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter reflection and planning prepare you for a summer of changes, directing you toward health and vitality. Discover new purpose and inspiration next winter. Preserve resources for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Joint financial considerations take priority. Slow down. Patiently wait for a blockage to clear. Avoid disputes about who is in charge. Manage structural problems. Pull together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Share support with your partner. Find what you need nearby. Avoid impetuous or impulsive moves. Avoid assumptions, accidents or misconceptions. Keep things simple. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow the pace to avoid mistakes or accidents. Safety first. Your routines get tested. Maintain healthy practices as much as possible. Focus and adapt.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You can have fun without spending a fortune. Creative expression projects especially satisfy. Focus on what and who you love. Connect over shared passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize home, family and your own domestic bubble. Make upgrades and reorganize the space for current needs. Nurture your garden for later fruit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Use your clever intellect to find ways around obstacles and barriers. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Don't rush into anything. Do the research first.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on making money. Scratch out unnecessary expenses and prioritize carefully as you manage delays or shortfalls. Review numbers carefully. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Procrastination could seem seductive. Avoid distraction, which could cause expensive mistakes. Focus on the priorities you've set. Strengthen basic foundations. You're growing stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Concentrate on cleanup and organization. Step back to reflect on a chaotic situation. Consider the bigger picture. You're undergoing a transition. Relax and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Help your team navigate unplanned deviations or obstacles. Slow the action to avoid mistakes or accidents. Support each other through a tricky passage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- A professional puzzle has you engaged. Explore potential solutions. The prize you're seeking requires finesse rather than brute force. Wait for better conditions to move.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- You're craving adventure, travel and exploration; yet road conditions appear blocked. Patiently wait for resolution. An educational opportunity stimulates your curiosity. You're learning fast.
