Today’s Birthday (02/01/21). You’re the star this year. Self-discipline pays high dividends. A philosophical or spiritual outlook delivers long-term benefits. Springtime social changes lead to new summer love and romance. Resolve winter domestic challenges, before a sparkling community connection phase. Give thanks for abundant personal victories.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Collaboration flowers. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Participate and contribute with team efforts. Virtual social activities benefit your career and happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 9 – Maintain healthy practices and keep moving. Assume greater responsibility and authority, with Venus in Aquarius for a month. It’s easier to advance your professional agenda.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Studies and investigation entice over the coming month. Pursue a fascination, with Venus in Aquarius. Explore and discover uncharted terrain. You’re learning valuable tricks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Home comforts soothe. The next month could get lucrative, with Venus is in Aquarius. Increase shared income with coordination, planning and action. Work together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Partnerships flower this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Compromise comes easier. Turn up your feminine magnetism. Share beauty and love. Talk and share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – Productivity gets lucrative. There’s more work coming, with Venus in Aquarius. Use your creativity and passion. Put your back into it. You’re growing stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 9 – Enjoy the positive attention. You’re especially lucky in love over a month, with Venus in Aquarius. Artistic efforts sparkle. Indulge a passionate obsession.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 7 – Immerse yourself into private reflection. Focus on family and make your home into your love nest. Savor domestic comforts and joys, with Venus in Aquarius.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Connect with social circles. Communication blossoms, with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative. Write, record and share your message. Engage in powerful conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 9 – Discover a lucrative professional high-performance zone. Gather new income, with Venus in Aquarius over the next month. Creativity generates profits. Put your heart into it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Your charm and charisma shine, with Venus in your sign this month. Pursue personal passions and delights. Share love and compassion. Step onstage and smile.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – Savor peaceful privacy and reflection. Finish old jobs and rest, with Venus in Aquarius. Allow yourself more quiet time. Recharge your spirit with nature.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.