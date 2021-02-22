Today’s Birthday (02/22/21). Connect with inner muses this year. Discipline and productivity backstage help you realize long-term dreams. Pursue personal growth and development. Make a career shift this spring, before a domestic summer. Reviewing and revising communication strategies next winter launches your career to new heights. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 7 – An irritant at home demands attention. Get creative. Harness great conditions. Domestic improvements made now provide lasting benefit. Relax at home with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Share a brilliant idea and get feedback. You can learn what you need. Profit through communication and connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Profitable engagements can arrive from unexpected directions. Follow an older person’s advice. Invest in success. Follow through. Forge ahead and grab those coins.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 9 – Grab a lucky chance and run with it. Confidently advance personal plans. Friends can help. Imagine the perfect outcome. Push to realize it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 6 – Slow down to process recent changes. Consider how things might play out and adapt plans. Clean and organize to prepare. Rest and recharge batteries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – Deepen collaborative efforts and pull together for common cause. Share the load; the more, the merrier. Surge ahead with reinforcements. Community efforts leap forward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 9 – Step into the professional spotlight. Your work is gaining attention. The impossible seems newly accessible. Put your head down and get into high-performance mode.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Investigate a subject of your fascination. Satisfy adventurous spirits through cultural exploration. Try flavors, music and art from a particular destination. Learn through other perspectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Manage financial budgets and deadlines for a shared venture. Fix something before it breaks. Listen to intuition. Provide what’s needed to support the cause.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Energize and encourage each other to take advantage of a lucky break. Leave nothing to chance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Your work and attention are in demand. Pick up the pace. Energize physical performance with excellent fuels. Power up. You’re building strength, endurance and health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Beauty, art and music carry you away. You’re especially lucky in love. Advance a romantic cause. Energize a passion project. Get creative. Express your heart.
