SAN DIEGO • While the Dodgers are regular participants in postseason baseball, there was something unusual about becoming the first team in the pandemic-shortened season to clinch a berth in the expanded playoffs.
“It’s different, I guess. I just found that out five minutes ago,” manager Dave Roberts said in his video news conference after Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Wednesday to take two of three in a matchup of the NL’s two top teams.
The Dodgers opened a 3½-game lead in their quest for an eighth-straight NL West title by beating the Padres for the second day in a row. Dustin May threw 5 1/3 gutty innings out of the bullpen, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor homered and Will Smith drove in three.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said Roberts, who grew up in northern San Diego County and both played for and was a coach with the Padres before getting the Dodgers’ job. “It caught us all by surprise because we were so focused on trying to win this series.”
At 35-15, the Dodgers breezed into the expanded 16-team postseason field. Los Angeles is seeking its first World Series title since 1988, having lost in the Fall Classic under Roberts in 2017 and 2018.
Mookie Betts tied his career high with three stolen bases, had two hits and scored a run.
San Diego, still headed to its first playoff berth since 2006, lost its second-straight for the first time since mid-August.
“Today we just got beat in almost all areas, facets of the game,” rookie manager Jayce Tingler said. “We didn’t play as clean as we have been defensively. Their guys over there on the mound, they’ve done a good job pitching, especially the past two days. It was nice to scrap and crawl and fight back in it, but at the end of the day we got into too big a hole to overcome.”
May, who had been scheduled to start before Roberts decided to go with a bullpen day, was the Dodgers’ third pitcher of the game.
San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., considered the NL MVP front-runner recently, went 0 for 4 to extend his slump to 2 for 27 over eight games. His average has dropped from .314 to .281.
“I don’t think he’s tired,” Tingler said. “He’s in position to get extremely hot for us down the stretch.”