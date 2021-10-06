Time in the woods can always be made a little safer, not to mention more comfortable, with appropriate first aid and fire-starting kits at hand. Thankfully, it’s easy to bring both along.
The temperate days of fall are among the very best of times to explore the outdoors in Mississippi and, with plenty of public land and state parks near to hand, a day hike or weekend camping trip is only a brief plan away. Dove, squirrel and archery deer seasons are open as well, with many more seasons primed to arrive in the next few weeks. Before you head out on your next adventure, take a few minutes to assemble a kit to stop bleeding and another to start a fire. The first aid kit will be filled with things you hope not to use, while the fire starting kit will carry things you look forward to using.
Let’s consider the first aid kit first. According to the American Red Cross, a first aid kit for a family of four should contain:
• Two large absorbent compress dressings
• 25 adhesive bandages in assorted sizes
• 10 yards of cloth tape
• Antibiotic cream like Neosporin
• Aspirin
• Lightweight blanket
• Breathing barrier with one-way valve for administering CPR
• Instant cold compress
• Hydrocortisone
• Scissors
• Elastic bandages
• Gauze pads
• Tweezers
• Oral thermometer
To these items, you might add any extras that tend to come in handy around the house such as sting-kill swabs or antacids tablets. Extra adhesive bandages, which you’ll frequently use, are a great addition to core essentials like the CPR breathing barrier, which you’d hope to never use. That’s why buying a small core package of goods and adding extras of your own is a great way to go.
Generally, the most effective tools are those that lie close at hand when need arises. To that end, take care not to let your enthusiasm for covering every base cause the first aid kit to grow so large as to be cumbersome to carry. You might consider making a secondary small, ultra-portable first aid kit that will fit into a pocket. This would hold tweezers for splinters and briars, Neosporin, a few sting-kill swabs and a couple general-purpose adhesive bandages. The big kit could be left in camp or, if you’re car-camping, in the trunk of the car, while the small kit would always be carried. The bigger you make it, the sooner you’ll get tired of hauling it around, so keep it small. This way you’ll have the basic essentials near to hand on the trail or on the lake, with supplies for more extensive issues handy back at camp.
Sparking imagination
A good campfire is one of the most important components of a good camp. In extreme edge cases, it can be a lifesaver but, in much more common cases, it can definitely be a fun-saver. Fire appeals to our most basic primal instincts, and every child should be taught how to be careful with fire, and how to build one on demand.
Starting a fire from scratch is best achieved by gathering tinder, tiny twigs or other small, dry ingredients that will easily take fire from a spark or match. Before igniting anything, gather firewood ranging from very small kindling up to the biggest limbs and logs easily moved so that full attention may be turned to nurturing the blaze you’ll be starting.
There are countless recipes for handy fire starting kits. Cotton balls daubed in petroleum jelly are especially good. One of the all-time best, though, is a natural product. Commonly called “fatwood,” pine that has dried naturally is well worth the effort of finding. In the woods, it can be found where stumps have been left for years to weather in sandy soil. The moisture leaves and the flammable resins remain, and the result is a long-burning wood that can easily be set ablaze directly from the touch of a single match.
It’s available commercially, and a box like the one pictured above will be more than sufficient to start many, many fires. It’s impervious to water, will never rot, is light and burns strongly for a very long time. Along with matches and a windproof lighter, a few fatwood sticks should be part of every pack and kit bound for the woods.
Among other things, it eliminates the need to find tiny, dry tinder. Fatwood burns long enough and strongly enough to allow your wood-gathering to go no smaller than sticks the diameter of your fingers. It’s one of the greatest shortcuts nature could provide. It’s a great training tool for kids learning to build a fire, and it’s a handy go-to for everyone else as well.
Watered and fed
Along with splinters and skinned knees to treat, keeping kids hydrated can be a challenge, especially since they need to start drinking water well before they’re actually thirsty. A little flavoring won’t hurt, but making them drink is a project the adult in charge has to start and stay on continuously.
Keeping food fresh is no simple task, and it becomes all the more complicated when you’re feeding it to small people. There’s food designed for the trail, and there’s food children will actually eat. It’s up to you to determine where these two areas intersect for the kids in your care.
Additionally, it’s a wise move to try it out on them at home to confirm they’ll eat it. Yogurt covered raisins, dried fruit chips, regular chips and other heat-proof items are a good place to begin the search.
Light it up
Nothing makes a kid feel like part of the program like their own flashlight. The ideal kid flashlight is a small one that 1) works and 2) is inexpensive. Needless to say, the trip’s main flashlight should never be the one kids are allowed to carry out of your sight.
A shrill whistle should be something everyone has in their possession, but especially the youngsters. At the first sign of separation from the group, every youngster should know they’re to remain where they are and blow their whistle.
Finally, the core of any kit should include sunscreen, which should be applied routinely to everyone, and it should certainly be a brand and style that’s been tried out on your youngster before the trip begins. If it’s going to burn or itch, this is best discovered when shower facilities are nearby. New, natural sunscreens that are demonstrated to be non-harmful themselves have been introduced in recent years and are worth a look. Beyond Coastal is a brand that has typically tested well.
The Boy Scouts of America recommend any plans calling for a hike, a hunting camp or anything in between include a first aid kit, filled water bottle, trail food, flashlight, whistle and sunscreen.
First aid kits are available in readymade form, but the best are those that begin with a core of readymade essentials and are then augmented with the things you’re likely to use and use up over time.