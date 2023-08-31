The Old Man walked across the yard with an extra spring in his step.
“We made it through another one,” he said, smiling.
“Another what?” I asked.
“Summer,” he said. I knew what he meant.
The morning was a long way from cold. It really wasn’’t even what you’d call “cool,” but it was certainly less hot than the weeks and days before had been. While there might yet be more hot days between the first of September and Thanksgiving, we’d crested the highest part of the hill.
“There ought to be some sort of celebration to mark the first un-hot morning of the fall,” I said, only for the Old Man to point out summer would officially last until the summer solstice, three weeks deep into September.
“We could have some more super hot days before then,” I said.
“It’s not impossible,” the Old Man said, “but it’s not likely. And even if we do, you know you’ve got the game won. You’ve made it through another hot one once again. The hot summer has packed its bags and dragged them to the door. He won’t show back up until next year, sometime around the Fourth of July.”
I lifted the big battery we used for running the trolling motor and carried it to the bed of the Old Man’s truck.
“I wonder why there’s no holiday to mark today?” I said. “I know there’s Labor Day on Monday, but that’s not about the weather.”
“You could celebrate and call it Dove Field Day,” he said. “Not that it really needs a name. You don’t need a name to declare a celebration. Don’t wait for someone else’s permission to enjoy the good parts of life.”
“How will people know it’s a holiday if it doesn’t have a name?” I asked.
“Why do they need to know?” he asked. “They can declare their own holiday if they want. If they don’t, they can miss out.”
The Old Man sorted through bits of junk that had accumulated on the floor of the boat in the course of a summer’s work, fishing trotlines on Grenada for fun.
“You’ve done a good job of teaching yourself to work hard,” he said. “Now you need to do a good job of convincing yourself you deserve to enjoy what that hard work provides, and I don’t mean blowing through money. This has nothing to do with money. I want you to learn to make a point of rewarding yourself with enjoyment of the best things in life, like a cool breeze on your face, or that feeling you get when the hot sun goes behind a cloud, or just the whiff of dry leaves on a late summer not-hot day.”
