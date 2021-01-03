TUPELO • The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association is happy to announce the winners of this year’s Holiday Window and Storefront Display Contest.
In an effort to help gain more foot traffic in Downtown Tupelo and encourage local shopping and dining for the holiday season, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association held a window display contest encouraging local businesses to light up downtown for the holidays. The contest began Nov. 7 – the weekend of the Downtown Tupelo Holiday Open House. The contest ended Dec. 18.
Shoppers and visitors were able to safely vote for their favorite displays (Community Choice) by scanning a QR code in the windows for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars. These dollars are issued by the Downtown Tupelo Main Street
Association and can be used at participating merchants in Downtown Tupelo. Businesses who won were also awarded Downtown Dollars to either give to their employees or their most loyal customers to help encourage more spending in the downtown area.
Winning categories and winners are:
• Best Overall Winner: BlairHaus Interiors (winner of $250 Downtown Dollars)
• Best Display of Merchandise Winner: Raw Furniture Company (winner of $150 Downtown Dollars)
• Community Choice Winner (vote of the community): Reed’s Department Store (winner of $100 Downtown Dollars)
“We hope that everyone who participated in this contest – both businesses and shoppers, enjoyed this safe activity,” said Dalton Russell, DTMSA program associate. “Having all of the storefronts lit up at night made downtown an even more magical place to visit this holiday season. Our downtown businesses have really put their heart into this contest and have been doing their best this year of all years to keep their doors open for those looking to support the local cause. I hope that this contest turns into a bigger event in years to come.
“Please remember to spend your dollars where it counts,” Russell added. “By shopping and dining local, not just during the holiday season, but year round really helps to make a difference in the local community. We want to thank everyone who played a part in this contest and cannot wait to do it again next year.”