TUPELO • Jay Dupuis, winner of the 2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, will be in concert Friday night in the hometown of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Dupuis will perform in Tupelo’s Link Centre, located at 1800 West Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a fundraiser for the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club.
General admission tickets are $20 per person. There is no reserved seated. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or the fan club’s website, TupeloElvisFanClub.com. Tickets are also available at Tupelo Hardware.
In a news release, Dupuis said he began singing like Elvis Presley at a young age for friends and family at social gatherings.
“I would put on white pants and a white dress shirt to mimic a jumpsuit, flip up my collar, pretend I was the King and put on a show in my parents living room,” said the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native. “I was never shy.”
Dupuis reached the pinnacle of tribute artists during Elvis Week 2014 when he became the eighth man to win the Ultimate ETA Contest in Memphis. He won the Tupelo Elvis Festival tribute artist competition in 2013.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit various charities supported by the fan club and the club’s annual scholarships for high school seniors.