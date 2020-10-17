Only six years had passed since the end of the Civil War, a destructive and bloody conflict fought over the future of enslaved labor and the nature of the union. When Tupelo came into existence, the southern states of the former Confederate rebellion were under Federal reconstruction and conflict continued to rage as the state’s recalcitrant forces fought to reassert white supremacy against a government and a voting booth where Black citizens held sway.
Against this conflict of ongoing crisis, as a battle for the future raged, on July 20, 1870, Tupelo was charted. Lee County – named for the Confederate general – had only been charted four years prior.
The town stretched from the depot on the Gulf and Mobile Railroad for a mile to the north, a mile to the south, and a mile to the east and west. Downtown formed the heart of the town. Residences followed more of an inverted “U” shape, with a cotton field on the south side. Boarding houses lined Front Street by the Mobile & Ohio Railroad tracks. Harvey Clay Medford became the town’s first mayor. The population was 618 people.
A strained start
The early years of Tupelo heralded no great future, hobbled by a lack of resources. Tupelo never found growth or success due to a wealth of natural resources or the fortunes of geography.
Vaughn Grisham was for years a University of Mississippi sociology professor focusing his research on Tupelo. The fruit of that research made him a self-styled ambassador nationwide of Tupelo as a model for community development.
In his written work, Grisham has emphasized that Tupelo began, in many ways, from behind. It’s location in Northeast Mississippi, was, he once wrote, by no means “a competitive advantage.”
Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter offered a similar evaluation.
He wrote in a forward to one of Grisham’s books, “Tupelo’s geographical location in a landlocked rural area populated by struggling small farmers and removed from the main corridors of industry and commerce was not a promising site for economic and social progress.”
Geography aside, Tupelo and Lee County also faced, from the beginning, the enduring Mississippi struggles of economic deprivation, cultural isolation and white supremacist hatred.
Tupelo’s story, then, is one of facing the realities of Mississippi life with no resources at hand other than its own citizens, the Mississippians, white and black, living in and around its borders.
“All Tupelo has ever had is its people, the resources they have been able to muster, and the enduring culture of community they have been able to forge,” Grisham wrote.
A 1947 advertisement offered much the same view.
“When we look back in the past forty or fifty years, when we changed from a City of Saloons to the starting of a ‘City Beautiful,’ we will see that the present Tupelo did not just ‘grow up,’ but that its growth and development all the way has been the work of our men who had a vision … This has always been Tupelo’s greatest asset in its growth and development – it’s constructive, Co-operative, Community Spirit.”
Boom Times
Toward the end of the 19th century, the first taste of prosperity began to come – at least to a certain elite.
With the coming of a second railroad that began running in 1886, Tupelo opened to manufacturing, completing its infrastructure, becoming a cotton center, and maintaining roads within a 3-mile radius. Banks competed for local business. Methodist, Baptist, and Presbyterian churches renovated their buildings. Churches sprung up all over the town. But entertainment blossomed, too. John Triplett built the Tupelo Opera House that brought in many acts, much to the delight of people in Tupelo and from surrounding areas.
Public education saw a lift in 1891 with the construction of Tupelo’s first public school, Tupelo Graded School on property previously known as Freeman’s Grove and Jefferson and Gloster streets, where present-day Milam School is located. The fairgrounds provided annual entertainment with the Lee County Fair that eventually became the Mississippi – Alabama Fair and Dairy Show.
Paving progress
Tupelo led the way with its paved roads. The effort began when Tupelo Mayor D.W. Robins unites with state Sen. William D. Anderson to see through a measure in the Mississippi Legislature, signed into law by Gov. E.H. Noel, to allow a supervisor’s district within a county to issue bonds and levy taxes to build roads. District 3 in Tupelo approved the vote that saw Mississippi’s first hard-surface road. The vote in Tupelo was 268 for and 111 against. Tupelo also took the initiative to improve its streets by voters approving a bond issue 264 – 64. By 1916, the city had prepared city streets for curbs and sidewalks and property owners finished the work. By July 1914, the first concrete road in the state and one of the first in the South had been completed.
Diversification
In 1914 Lee County’s economy depended on cotton farmers. But World War I in Europe limited the amount of cotton sold overseas. Prices dropped from 12 cents a pound to 6 cents a pound in four months. Combined with the boll weevil infestation, Lee County’s cotton production halved by 1916. The Progressive League and the Lee County Banker’s Association under the leadership of S.J. “Jim” High began agriculture diversification programs. Former Congressman John Allen imported the first Jersey Cow. The Banker’s Association brought in two carloads of the animals and hired Sam Durham as a dairy specialist. The Frisco Railroad contacted Carnation Co. after the industry took off, and Carnation built a plant in Tupelo.