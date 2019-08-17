East Union Urchins
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2018 record: 7-4, 4-0 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Kevin Walton (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ty Walton, QB/DB, So.
• Passed for more than 1,000 yards, 10 TDs last season.
Micah Ellis, LB/WR, Sr.
• Averaged 10 tackles per game to lead Urchins.
Colton Plunk, WR/RB/OLB, Jr.
• The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is now a receiver and a long-distance rushing threat.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Kevin Walton dropped the veer last season and went to the spread passing game late. The change helped the Urchins win their first division championship.
OFFENSE
It all starts with quarterback Ty Walton (So.) as the trigger man. His targets will be the speedy DeJuan Hubbard (Sr.), Colton Plunk (Jr.), 6-foot-4 Gage Fellows (So.), Hayden Roberts (So.), Jessie Crump (Sr.), Collin Stephens (So.), Thad Bell (So.) and Micah Ellis (Sr.)
The line will be young but experienced. Guard Eli Hodges (Sr.), tackle Josh Duley (So.), center Alejandro Velles (So.) and guard Parker Rogers (So.) return. One starter, tackle Bryce McLellen (So.), is out for the season with a knee injury. Kolby Gray (Sr.) will also see line duty.
Micah Fulgham (Jr.) and Sam Murray (Jr.) will play running back, where the Urchins lost 6,000-yard career rusher Joel Wilkinson.
DEFENSE
Ellis will be a team captain and the unit’s leader. He’ll be joined at linebacker by Conner Timms (Fr.) and Edgar Zapata (Jr.). Zach Rhodes (Sr.) and Nick Lamontagne (So.) will also play there.
Up front, Fellows, Conner Johnson (Sr.), Eli Pannell (Jr.) and the versatile Chase Brown (Sr.) return. Plunk, Hubbard, Fulgham and Roberts will play in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ellis is the kicker, Brown the punter. Hubbard and Roberts will handle the return game chores.
X-FACTOR
A lack of depth is a concern at some key positions. Walton said once the season kicks off, the hitting will cease in practice. Remaining healthy is crucial.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re going with the spread, but we are committed to running the ball, too. We’re going to do what it takes to win the game.” – Kevin Walton