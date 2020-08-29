EAST UNION URCHINS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2019 record: 9-3, 4-0 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Todd Lott (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colton Plunk, RB/DB, Sr.
• Ran for 1,550 yards, 20 TDs; also had 555 receiving yards and 5 TDs.
Haden Roberts, WR/DB, Jr.
• Had 891 receiving yards, 10 TDs; also had 6 INTs, returned 2 for TDs.
Josh Duley, OL, Jr.
• Graded 92% in 2019; allowed only 2 sacks total while averaging 1 pancake block per game for past 2 seasons.
COACHING 'EM UP
Todd Lott moves over from New Albany, where he served as AD and football assistant. Lott last held a head coaching position a couple of years ago when he was at St. Joseph in Madison, so he is no stranger to 2A football.
OFFENSE
Colton Plunk (Sr.) is one of the key components the Urchin offense with his running and receiving abilities. Haden Roberts (Jr.) will also be a huge contributor a wide receiver.
Lott will be tasked with finding a quarterback to get the ball to both of his playmakers and thinks he has found his man in Rett Johnson (So.). Micah Fulgham (Sr.) will also be an asset for the East Union offense at a skill position, mostly running back.
Josh Duley (Jr.) will anchor the offensive line. Seven starters will return on offense for the Urchins.
DEFENSE
East Union will be experienced in 2A action as seven starters are back for the 2020 season. Lott plans to run a 3-3-5 scheme and will look to linebackers Connor Timms (So.) and Gage Fellows (Jr.) to lead.
Other players to watch on the Urchin defense will be Roberts and Fulgham from their safety positions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Edgar Zapata (Sr.) returns as kicker for the Urchins, while Roberts will handle the punting chores. Collin Stephens (Jr.) will be the long snapper. Return men for East Union will be Plunk and Fulgham on kickoffs and Roberts on punts.
X-FACTOR
The Urchins will need to stay healthy and avoid injury, plus build a strong team chemistry to be successful this year, according to Lott.
COACH SPEAK
"We are really pleased about the progress our team has made this summer; we have had great attendance and players have worked extremely hard. Our focus is on getting better each day and each rep; we feel like that's about the only thing we truly have control over." – Todd Lott
Dennis Clayton