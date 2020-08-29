East Webster Wolverines
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2019 record: 11-2, 3-1 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Price (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Steven Betts, QB, Sr.
• Rushed for over 1,500 yards and passed for over 1,000 yards last season.
Tyrik Pittman, RB, Sr.
• As a junior, Pittman rushed for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Cameron Jennings, DL, Sr.
• Had 50 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks as a junior. Anchor of defensive front.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After back-to-back 6-win seasons at East Webster, Price enjoyed his most success this past season via an 11-2 mark. The former New Albany head coach helped lead the Wolverines to a spot in last year's Class 2A North State title game.
OFFENSE
The Wolverines return several playmakers and that includes dual-threat quarterback Steven Betts (Sr.), who accounted for 33 touchdowns last year. Tyrik Pittman (Sr.) is another proven player in the ground game and came close to a 1,000-yard season as a junior.
Carter Flora (Jr.) is expected to lead the receivers' group. Seniors Preston Hill and Kaleb Parish return on the line.
DEFENSE
Nose guard Cameron Jennings (Sr.) anchors the front. According to Price, he was the team's most dominant lineman a year ago.
Ethan Roberts (Sr.) headlines the Wolverine linebackers' group, and he totaled a team-best 101 tackles last season. Safety Luke McKee (Jr.) and cornerback Jontavis Cunningham (Jr.) pace the East Webster secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Wolverines lost a huge part of their special teams unit in former all-state kicker Parker Burleson, who is now in the in-state juco ranks. Jennings is expected to handle kickoffs and placekicking duties. Meanwhile, Betts is in line to handle the punting duties.
Kainan Reed (Jr.) returns to serve as the longsnapper and will also resume his linebacker duties on defense.
X-FACTOR
If Betts can duplicate what he did last year at quarterback, the Wolverines will be among the favorites to reach the Class 2A championship game. Pittman also needs another productive year to take pressure off of Betts in the run game.
COACH SPEAK
"My hope is that they are still hungry. We had a successful season last year and we bring back a lot of talent. My biggest fear is the hunger will not be there. The championship games are in Starkville this year, just 20 miles from our campus. We have the talent to represent our class in the championship game, but we have to keep that same hunger." – Ron Price
Paul Jones