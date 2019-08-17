East Webster Wolverines
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-2A
2018 record: 6-7, 2-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Price (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cohen Clark, OL, Sr.
• Two-year starter at center and will also see duty on the defensive line.
Steven Betts, QB, Jr.
• Threw for over 1,100 yards last season with 19 touchdowns. Also rushed for 373 yards and one score.
Camron Jennings, DL, Jr.
• Anchors the defensive line at nose guard and won state powerlifting championship.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Wolverines have won six games in the first two seasons of the Ron Price Era. The former New Albany head coach won his first playoff game last year at East Webster.
OFFENSE
Steven Betts (Jr.) returns at quarterback; he accounted for 1,500 yards of offense a year ago.
Center Cohen Clark (Sr.) and right tackle Caleb Massey (Sr.) return on the line as Massey makes the move from guard to tackle this year.
Tyrik Pittman (Jr.) led the Wolverines last year with 523 rushing yards and is also a threat in the passing game. Last year's leading receiver is back in Conner Shurden (Sr.), who had 552 receiving yards and a team-best eight receiving touchdowns.
DEFENSE
Leading East Webster's 3-4 defense at nose guard is Cameron Jennings (Jr.), and Massey will pull double duty again and line up at end.
Daniel Rogers (Sr.) leads the secondary at his cornerback position and had a team-high 10 pass break-ups and one interception last season.
The Wolverines currently have seven players competing for the linebacker spots. Ethan Roberts (Jr.) saw spot duty at linebacker last year, while seniors Isaac Jones and Jackson Dean are battling for starting jobs at linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Veteran Parker Burleson (Sr.) will handle placekicking and punting duties and is among the region's best kickers. Kainan Reed (So.) is the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
The Wolverines must fill in the gaps at linebacker to go along with an experienced defensive line.
COACH SPEAK
"We need to be physical at the start of the year and establish our run game." – Ron Price